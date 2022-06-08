Have your say on future options for Pakefield coast

People in Pakefield are being encouraged to have their say about future options for the coast as a consultation gets under way.

East Suffolk Council said that as Pakefield has been subject to "unprecedented rates of coastal erosion" since 2019, "accelerated erosion" is continuing with the owners of four clifftop chalets seaward of Arbor Lane having been informed that "demolition is advisable".

The first of the four cliff-edge properties - The Rosary - was demolished in February, while Pakefield Holiday Park has moved some static caravans and lost some concrete bases.

Demolition of The Rosary holiday cottage in Pakefield, Lowestoft in February. - Credit: Mick Howes

Now Coastal Partnership East - the coastal management team for East Suffolk Council - will be holding a face-to-face event this Saturday, June 11 at Pakefield Church Community Hall.

It has also unveiled The Pakefield Virtual Visitor Centre - which goes live at the weekend - and states: "To fully understand the future risks and look at possible management options for the frontage, between All Saints Church and Pakefield Hall, Coastal Partnership East need to monitor coastal change and thoroughly investigate the cost, implications, and timescales of possible short and long-term solutions and whether they are technically, environmentally, and financially feasible."

With project officers on hand to answer queries, the drop-in event - which will showcase the possible options for managing the continuing erosion and future of this stretch of coastline - runs from 10am to 1pm on Saturday.

Coastal Partnership East consulted with the community in October last year regarding the erosion and asked what they valued at Pakefield and on its coast.

Since then, an options appraisal study has been completed to arrive at a shortlist of potential options for managing the area, resulting in a need to consult with the community again.

East Suffolk Council cabinet member, David Ritchie. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

David Ritchie, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for planning and coastal management, said: “This is an important time for the community to get involved.

"By letting us know how they feel about the shortlisted options, and how these may affect them, we can work with residents to develop the future of their coast.

"We are delighted to be able to host an in-person event as well as providing an option to take part online and we look forward to hearing everyone’s views”.

The Pakefield Virtual Visitor Centre will be updated with the consultation information on June 11 and the questionnaire opens on July 30.