'A unique opportunity' - Secrets of historic Post Office revamp revealed

Specialist conservation work being carried out to restore a historic Grade II listed building is gathering pace.

Having been closed and remained vacant since 2018, a scheme of work to repair the historic character of Lowestoft’s former Post Office has been under way since January to "ensure it can be enjoyed for generations to come".

Restoration work progresses at Lowestoft's former Post Office. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

And next month, a series of workshops will take place to provide insight into some of the work being carried out to conserve and repair the fabric of the building, in London Road North, in preparation for internal works next year.

With the repairs being delivered through the London Road, Lowestoft High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) programme, the works are being funded by Historic England and East Suffolk Council, as well as the government-backed Towns Fund, as it is delivered in partnership with Lowestoft Town Council and East Suffolk Building Preservation Trust.

Restoration work progresses at Lowestoft's former Post Office. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

As traditional conservation techniques are used to repair the exterior of the building, workshops - being held as part of the restoration project - will take place at the building from 10am and 2pm on Wednesday, June 8.

Restoration work progresses at Lowestoft's former Post Office. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

They will offer people the chance to hear from the specialist tradespeople working on the project, opportunities to observe practical demonstrations of the conservation repairs and find out more about how to repair and maintain historic material.

Restoration work progresses at Lowestoft's former Post Office. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Each session will include three talks and demonstrations.

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development, said: “These workshops present a unique opportunity for people to see the creativity and craft behind conservation repairs to the façade of the former Post Office.

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development. - Credit: Mick Howes

“It’s been exciting to see the work unfold since January and I’m pleased we’re able to share an insight into how this heritage restoration project has been carried out using the skills of locally based specialists."

Tony Calladine, East of England regional director at Historic England, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to see up-close the repair and restoration work that has been carried out on the exterior of the former Post Office and to learn more about the traditional crafts and amazing skills needed to maintain historic buildings."

A visual representation of the finished project. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

With places on each session limited to 15 people, book online by searching Eventbrite for ‘Lowestoft Post Office’.

The repair works will help facilitate a new use for the building, with further plans to be announced later this year.