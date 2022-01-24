Holocaust memorial ceremony to be held at town's rail station
- Credit: Mick Howes
Wreaths are due to be laid as a town falls silent to remember others.
At the spot where hundreds of young Jewish refugees arrived in 1938, a special service of remembrance is to be held this week.
Commemorating Holocaust Memorial Day on Thursday, January 27, Lowestoft rail station will host a special ceremony.
Everyone is welcome to attend the service of reflection at the town's railway station on January 27 at 10am.
People will gather to remember the Holocaust and the role the town played more than 80 years ago when more than 500 children arrived at Lowestoft station as part of the Kindertransport initiative.
Remembering, reflecting and never forgetting the role the town played in welcoming the refugee children in December 1938, the train carried 520 Jewish children who were escaping persecution prior to the outbreak of the Second World War.
A Lowestoft Town Council spokesman said: "All are welcome to attend this service which commemorates the Kindertransport arriving in Lowestoft in 1938 and reflects on the atrocities of the holocaust and modern day genocides.
Most Read
- 1 Coastal wreckage scuba diving club searching for new members
- 2 'Don't suffer in silence': Support on offer as UK heads for inflation spike
- 3 Woman shot by pellet gun when leaving Lowestoft shop
- 4 Restaurant owner 'optimistic' for future after Christmas cancellations
- 5 Lowestoft man battling back after prostate cancer diagnosis
- 6 Can you spot yourself in these Lowestoft school photos through the years?
- 7 How Covid restrictions will change in England this week
- 8 Seven places to get a fry-up in Lowestoft
- 9 Suffolk's sensational year on screen as filmmakers spend millions in county
- 10 Mum 'ecstatic' as SEND placement finally found for son with complex needs
"The Kindertransport was the organised rescue effort of children from Nazi occupied Germany that commenced in November 1938 ahead of the Second World War.
"Some 520 child refugees arrived at Lowestoft Central Station the following month.
"In all, it is believed that 9,500 children came to the UK and hosted by foster families, hostels and camps, before the Kindertransport ended with the outbreak of war.
"The majority of children saved, never saw their families again."
The event at Greater Anglia's Lowestoft station has been arranged by Lowestoft Town Council and is supported by Wherry Lines Community Rail partnership and the Lowestoft Central Project.
While there are currently no legal restrictions, those attending the event are being asked to continue to play a part in making it as safe as possible.
The town council spokesman added: "The event is taking place outside but please wear a face covering, do not attend if you are feeling unwell and during the service, keep as much space around you as possible.
"Lowestoft Town Council reserves the right to cancel the service or update its details."