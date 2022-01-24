Holocaust memorial ceremony to be held at town's rail station

Crowds gathered at the Holocaust Memorial Day service at Lowestoft rail station in 2020. - Credit: Mick Howes

Wreaths are due to be laid as a town falls silent to remember others.

At the spot where hundreds of young Jewish refugees arrived in 1938, a special service of remembrance is to be held this week.

Commemorating Holocaust Memorial Day on Thursday, January 27, Lowestoft rail station will host a special ceremony.

Everyone is welcome to attend the service of reflection at the town's railway station on January 27 at 10am.

The plaque at Lowestoft railway station. - Credit: Nick Butcher

People will gather to remember the Holocaust and the role the town played more than 80 years ago when more than 500 children arrived at Lowestoft station as part of the Kindertransport initiative.

Remembering, reflecting and never forgetting the role the town played in welcoming the refugee children in December 1938, the train carried 520 Jewish children who were escaping persecution prior to the outbreak of the Second World War.

A Lowestoft Town Council spokesman said: "All are welcome to attend this service which commemorates the Kindertransport arriving in Lowestoft in 1938 and reflects on the atrocities of the holocaust and modern day genocides.

"The Kindertransport was the organised rescue effort of children from Nazi occupied Germany that commenced in November 1938 ahead of the Second World War.

"Some 520 child refugees arrived at Lowestoft Central Station the following month.

"In all, it is believed that 9,500 children came to the UK and hosted by foster families, hostels and camps, before the Kindertransport ended with the outbreak of war.

"The majority of children saved, never saw their families again."

The event at Greater Anglia's Lowestoft station has been arranged by Lowestoft Town Council and is supported by Wherry Lines Community Rail partnership and the Lowestoft Central Project.

While there are currently no legal restrictions, those attending the event are being asked to continue to play a part in making it as safe as possible.

The town council spokesman added: "The event is taking place outside but please wear a face covering, do not attend if you are feeling unwell and during the service, keep as much space around you as possible.

"Lowestoft Town Council reserves the right to cancel the service or update its details."