New archway could be unveiled as popular park celebrates centenary
- Credit: Mick Howes
It is a popular clifftop park that is set to mark a special centenary in style.
Overlooking Lowestoft seafront, Kensington Gardens is a popular recreational park that was opened in June 1922 as an extension to the esplanade.
Complete with floral gardens, tennis courts, bowling greens, a boating lake and a tearoom and café with indoor and outdoor seating, the park is owned and managed by Lowestoft Town Council.
Earlier this month the town council sought views from locals on the "installation of a new archway" over the Kirkley Park Road/Kensington Road entrance to Kensington Gardens.
With an online survey running until last Friday, people were asked how often they visited Kensington Gardens, if they liked the idea of an archway at the Kirkley Park Road/Kensington Road entrance to the park and if there were any other improvements they would like to see at Kensington Gardens?
This week, a town council spokesman said: "We’ve now closed the Kensington Gardens' Archway survey.
"The survey was to get public opinion on plans for a new archway over the Kirkley Park Road/Kensington Road entrance to the gardens.
"We have been very pleased with the numbers of people who have responded and offered their opinions.
"The responses will now be collated and reviewed at the next park and open spaces sub-committee meeting on Tuesday, June 21."
With the Friends of Kensington Gardens consisting of a "group of committed locals" who meet up regularly to discuss plans for the park, they also "volunteer to help with the upkeep of the gardens" with weekly work taking place "on making this stunning and historic public place a garden to be proud of".
Next month, the Friends of Kensington Gardens will be celebrating the centenary as a special event is held on Saturday, June 11 at 1pm.
A range of activities for all the family will be held, including a 'then and now' photographic exhibition, music, storytelling, Punch and Judy, games, croquet, 1920s bowling, a gardening question and answer session and the unveiling of a new sculpture for the Gardens.