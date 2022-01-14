Cameras could cost £600,000 on busy bypass known for speeding

Adam Robertson has been campaigning for speed restrictions on the Kessingland bypass. - Credit: Residents Against Noise and Speed (RANS)

Six speed cameras could cost £600,000 to install on a busy bypass notorious for speeding drivers.

A local pressure group recently expressed their anger over speeding drivers on a busy bypass in Kessingland and called for the county council and police to get involved.

According to Adam Robertson, member of Residents Against Speed and Noise (RANS) it would cost £600,000 to install six speed cameras to deter the drivers.

One of the damaged signposts at the Jaydene roundabout at Kessingland. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant

A spokesman for Kessingland Parish Council said: "Speeding, particularly on the section of the A12 which goes through Pakefield, Gisleham and Kessingland is a key concern.

"The parish council has offered suggestions and put forward the bypass as a prime location for Suffolk Police to trial their new speed cameras.

"The issue was raised with our MP Peter Aldous at a public meeting of the parish this autumn, he advised that there are discussions taking place between himself, Suffolk Police and the various tiers of local government however it is unlikely that there would be any cheap or easy solutions.

"It is however an issue for which a solution is needed."