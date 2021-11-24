'Like an earthquake' - Life by Lowestoft's Gull Wing construction site

Resident Tracey unhappy at the noise and vibration opposite her home in Waveney Drive, Lowestoft, caused by the construction under way for the slip road near the Gull Wing bridge in Lowestoft. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Locals living next to Lowestoft's £126.75m Gull Wing construction site have described how the constant noise and vibrations is impacting their everyday lives.

With works continuing on both the northern and southern sides of Lake Lothing in Lowestoft, contractors are progressing as part of the new Gull Wing third crossing.

The crossing is being delivered by Suffolk County Council and Farrans Construction and hopes to reduce traffic congestion in the town, regenerate the area and attract new investment to the local economy.

But for residents living on Waveney Drive right opposite the construction site, it is a different story.

They say noise for them starts at 7am until 5.15pm each day.

Tracey, has lived on the road for six years and said she is woken up by a loud bang each morning.

She said: "It is like living in hell.

"There are house vibrations, constant noise, teenagers in the middle of the night pulling all the cones down and no regard for our welfare at all.

"It started in May and since then it has been a nightmare.

"The most scary thing is the vibration and then the bed wobbles it just feels like an earthquake every single day."

Tracey's next door neighbour Samantha works nights and is often disturbed by the noise.

She said: "We live with the daily disturbance of noise, droning noise, house movements and vibrations for hours on end with no avail.

"I worry about the impact the vibrations are having on all the foundations of the houses.

"I work nights and have three children. It has been hard going."

Another resident, who did not want to be named said: "My cupboards have been shaking today and we've had rats running in since it started.

"My dog goes mental all day and it is very upsetting for my young children to listen to."

A ground worker on site has been addressing the concerns of locals since work began.

They said: "If a resident approaches us with a complaint we will try our hardest to help them.

"We understand people are upset about the work taking place but we are working with them.

"This work is only temporary until February, so all we can say is just bear with us and approach us if you are having a bad day with it all."

In a joint statement between Farrans Construction Ltd and Suffolk County Council, Simon Bretherton, project director for Suffolk County Council, said: “Inevitably on a project of this scale in the centre of Lowestoft there will be some disruption including noise and vibration from construction work.

"We are in regular contact with residents along Waveney Drive, we are listening to their concerns and working closely with Farrans to do everything we can to mitigate the effects.

“The operating hours were previously agreed as part of the consultation process to get consent for the scheme to go ahead.

"We have installed a vibration monitor on top of the ongoing noise monitoring that is a standard feature of such schemes, we have adjusted working practice to reduce the vibration, and acoustic screening is in place with all sub-contractors briefed and monitored for adherence to permitted working hours.

“Once complete this new bridge and the enhancements to the surrounding area will bring benefits to the town for decades to come.

"We thank everyone for their continued support and patience during these essential works.”