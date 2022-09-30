New wheelchair access unveiled at care farm thanks to funding boost

A Lowestoft-based care farm has received a funding boost enabling people using wheelchairs to access parts of the farm that were previously unavailable to them.

East Suffolk councillor, Linda Coulam, donated £3,000 from her enabling communities budget to Pathways Care Farm to support the installation of new wheelchair access.

Cllr Coulam, who represents the Gunton and St Margarets ward, recently attended an opening event at Pathways with representatives from the care farm and members of the Waveney Suffolk Help in Multiple Sclerosis (SHIMS) group.

Cllr Coulam said: “It gives me great pleasure to support the wonderful work of Pathways Care Farm once again.

"The new wheelchair access will enable more people to enjoy the farm and benefit from the services on offer, so I am delighted to be able to make this donation.”

Geoff Stevens, founder and director of Pathways Care Farm, said: “We are grateful to Cllr Coulam for kindly donating the money from her Enabling Communities Budget.

"At Pathways, we provide support for people with mental health issues, learning difficulties and dementia and are now pleased to also be able to help people with physical disabilities.

"The funding has enabled those using wheelchairs to access parts of the farm which were previously unavailable to them.”

East Suffolk Council’s enabling communities budgets support activities delivered by community, voluntary and social enterprise organisations.

Distributed equally amongst each of the council’s 55 members, each ward councillor has a £7,500 enabling community budget to spend on community projects or to develop new projects which tackle community needs in their area.

Previous projects which have benefitted from enabling community budget funding include play areas, village hall refurbishments and equipment, community events, projects supporting people with disabilities and the purchase of defibrillators.

Waveney SHIMS is a self-help group for people with MS, run by people with MS and offers support and friendship, complimentary therapies, information and social events.

The group meets at Pakefield Church Hall on the first and third Friday of each month.

For more details about the group, email Madge Ing on ma06dge@hotmail.com.

Community groups wishing to apply for Enabling Community Budget funding should contact their district councillor or visit the council website.