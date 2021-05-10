New faces announced for town councils after election votes counted
The final results from polling day have been announced, with a host of new town and parish councillors elected into vacant roles.
Town councils in Lowestoft, Beccles and Southwold were seeking to fill a number of vacancies at Thursday's election, with counting taking place on Monday, May 10.
In Lowestoft's Gunton ward, Wendy Brooks claimed the seat, with 468 votes - 60 more than independent candidate Peter Hadden, while Labour's Jacob Jon Yates received 130 votes as the ward saw a turnout of 39.8pc.
Beccles Town Council also held by-elections to appoint three new faces in two town wards.
Independent candidate Daniel Richard Smith was elected to the Beccles Common ward, with his 445 votes seeing off competition from Beccles United candidate Colin Hill's 304 votes, with a turnout of 38.2pc.
Votes took to St Luke's Church on Thursday to choose two candidates for the Beccles Darby ward.
Beccles United's Phillip Dennington (354) and independent candidate Barry Darch (351) were elected to the roles, with independent Christopher John Greenhill falling five votes short of Mr Darch.
Beccles United's Lee James Parker also ran, amassing 276 votes, with the ward seeing a turnout of 39.3pc.
Three candidates were left battling it out for two vacant seats on Southwold Town Council, with Robert David Temple (356) and independent Jonathan Andrew Sutton (353) elected as Katie Flodin (117) missed out.
More than half of the electorate took part in the vote, with a turnout of 59.4pc.
A number of uncontested seats have also been filled, with Labour duo Sonia Barker now representing Elmtree ward and Nasima Begum representing St Margaret's West on Lowestoft Town Council.
Beccles United's Nick Johnson was the only candidate for the town council's Rigbourne ward, while no candidates were nominated for the vacant seats on Oulton Broad and Oulton parish councils.
East Suffolk Council also held a referendum on Thursday to decide whether the Reydon neighbourhood plan should be used to help decide planning applications in the area, with 811 voting yes and 107 voting against, as 42.9pc turned out.