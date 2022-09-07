Town's key regeneration project appoints new design team

A major regeneration project for Lowestoft has taken a step forward with the appointment of a specialist design team.

Norwich-based architects Chaplin Farrant and design studio HemingwayDesign have been appointed as the joint design team for the Cultural Quarter project.

The project will see the redevelopment of the Battery Green Car Park to provide a new leisure offer, as well as the transformation of the council's current Customer Services Centre to provide a new cultural facility and associated eatery.

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development. - Credit: Mick Howes

Councillor Craig Rivett, East Suffolk Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development, said: “Having seen their high-quality contemporary designs on other recent Lowestoft projects including the new Eastern Edge beach huts, I am delighted that Chaplin Farrant and HemingwayDesign have been jointly appointed to develop the designs for this major regeneration project, which is just one part of our ambitious plans for Lowestoft.

"As with all our projects, we will continue to work with local businesses and the community to ensure everyone’s views are considered.

"As well as enhancing the town to attract investment and encourage visitors, our regeneration plans for Lowestoft aim to increase opportunities for residents and will help create a town to be proud of."

A CGI image produced for the Lowestoft Masterplan for what the ‘Cultural Quarter’ area could look like. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

The Cultural Quarter project is one of five transformational regeneration projects which are detailed within the Town Investment Plan and which received £24.9m from the Government’s Towns Fund.

Along with the other Towns Fund projects, the Cultural Quarter project is expected to be complete by March 2026.

Mark Camidge, director at Chaplin Farrant, said: "We are hugely excited to have established a team of local consultants with whom we can deliver the project as well as the internationally acclaimed – Hemingway Design.

"Both Chaplin Farrant and Hemingway Design have extensive experience of working in Lowestoft having developed Eastern Edge, East Point Pavilion and the First Light Festival for East Suffolk Council and this next project will further enhance the area around Battery Green and the Marina Centre to provide an amazing new Cultural Quarter for Lowestoft."

The joint design team will now produce detailed designs to be submitted for planning in spring of 2023, with a public consultation also to be held.