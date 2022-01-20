News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Local Council

Work begins on demountable flood gate in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:10 AM January 20, 2022
Before the start of work around the South Pier in Lowestoft.

Before the start of work around the South Pier in Lowestoft. - Credit: Lowestoft Flood Risk Management Project

Work started this week on construction of a demountable flood gate as part of a major project to help protect Lowestoft from flooding.

The flood gate is to be built on the South Pier in Lowestoft as part of wider flood defence scheme that will see the construction of glass floodwalls around the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club and pier.

glass floodwalls

An impression of what the work will look like around the South Pier in Lowestoft once completed. - Credit: Lowestoft Flood Risk Management Project

Work started on Monday, January 17 with construction continuing until March.

After a summer break to prevent disruption during the busy tourist season, work will restart in October with the walls due to be completed in spring 2023. 

The flood gate and floodwalls are the second part of the wider Lowestoft Flood Risk Management Project, with construction already under way to the floodwalls on Hamilton Road and Waveney Road.

These will work in combination with a 40m mitre flood gate tidal barrier, the second largest of its kind in the UK, which will be built in the entrance to Lake Lothing.

East Suffolk Council cabinet member for coastal management, David Ritchie. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

East Suffolk Council cabinet member, David Ritchie. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

David Ritchie, East Suffolk Council’s cabinet member for planning and coastal management said: “It is fantastic to see the next phase of construction of the tidal floodwalls begin, which will bring vital protection against flooding to the residents and businesses of Lowestoft.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Care home builds 'shopping lane' to promote resident independence
  2. 2 Can you spot yourself in these Lowestoft school photos through the years?
  3. 3 Popular bookstore looking ahead to next new chapter in Lowestoft
  1. 4 Lowestoft man arrested 200 miles from home after police hunt
  2. 5 White van stolen from outside home in Lowestoft
  3. 6 Flood alert issued for parts of Suffolk coastline
  4. 7 Burglars steal Voodoo road bike during garage break-in
  5. 8 Vehicle parked outside Lowestoft home targeted by vandals
  6. 9 Two e-scooters and cannabis seized in Lowestoft
  7. 10 Joy as golden youngsters gain chief scout awards
East Suffolk Council
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Lowestoft benefits cheat failed to declare £180,000 inheritance

Jane Hunt

person
Mohammed Shahid Ali, from London, is wanted on recall to prison

Man who may pose risk to children could be in Norfolk or Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Jacobs Street in Lowestoft

Suffolk Live News

Three due in court after teenager imprisoned and assaulted in Lowestoft

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Just one police car remained at the scene on London Road South on Friday teatime (August 20).

Suffolk Constabulary

Man's death 'not suspicious' after body found in Lowestoft

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon