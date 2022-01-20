Work begins on demountable flood gate in Lowestoft

Before the start of work around the South Pier in Lowestoft. - Credit: Lowestoft Flood Risk Management Project

Work started this week on construction of a demountable flood gate as part of a major project to help protect Lowestoft from flooding.

The flood gate is to be built on the South Pier in Lowestoft as part of wider flood defence scheme that will see the construction of glass floodwalls around the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club and pier.

An impression of what the work will look like around the South Pier in Lowestoft once completed. - Credit: Lowestoft Flood Risk Management Project

Work started on Monday, January 17 with construction continuing until March.

After a summer break to prevent disruption during the busy tourist season, work will restart in October with the walls due to be completed in spring 2023.

The flood gate and floodwalls are the second part of the wider Lowestoft Flood Risk Management Project, with construction already under way to the floodwalls on Hamilton Road and Waveney Road.

These will work in combination with a 40m mitre flood gate tidal barrier, the second largest of its kind in the UK, which will be built in the entrance to Lake Lothing.

East Suffolk Council cabinet member, David Ritchie. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

David Ritchie, East Suffolk Council’s cabinet member for planning and coastal management said: “It is fantastic to see the next phase of construction of the tidal floodwalls begin, which will bring vital protection against flooding to the residents and businesses of Lowestoft.”