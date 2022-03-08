Trees planted in school's wildlife area for Jubilee celebrations

Phil Gillott, Gisleham parish council chairman, with councillors Linda Spendlove and Richard Dexter planting the tree watched by pupils and staff of Carlton Colville Primary School. - Credit: Mick Howes

Parish councillors from a north Suffolk village were joined by staff and pupils as four trees were planted to enhance a primary school’s wildlife area.

Gisleham Parish Council had been allocated an oak tree - which was one of 150 distributed by East Suffolk Council to communities as part of the ‘Treebilee’ scheme - to plant in commemoration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The parish council also bought three other trees - a Rowan, Silver Birch and Lime - to complement the oak.

Parish council chairman Phil Gillott said: "We sought guidance from the RSPB advisory list for trees suitable to benefit a wildlife area.

"Each tree also has a plaque nearby to record the reason for the planting.

"It states: ‘This tree was planted in 2022 to commemorate the platinum jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

The ‘Treebilee’ scheme was launched by Prince Charles to encourage the planting of trees during a year of celebrations to mark The Queen’s 70-year reign.

As part of its involvement in the project, officially known as the Queen's Green Canopy, East Suffolk Council purchased English oak trees to be donated to every town and parish council in the district – as a way of marking the occasion while helping to tackle climate change and promoting environmentally sustainable communities.

The four trees were planted at Carlton Colville Primary School on Gisleham Road, Carlton Colville, Lowestoft last week.

Jenny Holland, chair of the governors at Carlton Colville Primary, said: "We are really grateful to the East Suffolk and Gisleham parish councils' for donating the trees.

"Their leaves help to naturally absorb greenhouse gases and help the climate which is part of the curriculum that the students study in the wildlife area, as is nature and the environment."

More than 150 oak trees have been distributed to town and parish councils from East Suffolk Norse depots - including one in Lowestoft - with any surplus trees to be planted in public parks.