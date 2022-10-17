Planning fears at Lowestoft Harbour amid investment zone plan

Lowestoft Harbour has been proposed as an investment zone, prompting criticism from Andrew Stringer and Robert Lindsay. - Credit: Mike Page/Jason Noble/LDRS

Green party councillors fear for the future of planning controls and environmental protections after Suffolk County Council proposed a low-tax, low-regulation zone at Lowestoft Harbour.

Suffolk County Council, in partnership with district and borough councils, submitted an expression of interest in the government’s offer of areas with reduced taxes for businesses and planning requirements last Friday, with the town's inner and outer harbour featuring along with 11 other areas in the county.

While leader of the county council, councillor Matthew Hicks, expects the initiative to bring “regeneration and growth” to local businesses, the Green-led opposition believes many will be negatively impacted.

Suffolk County Councillor Andrew Stringer - Credit: Jason Noble/LDRS

Councillor Andrew Stringer, leader of the county’s Green, Liberal Democrat and Independent group of councillors, said: “These zones will create tax-free spots, which will put the many and diverse Suffolk businesses not lucky enough to be in the zone at a competitive disadvantage.

“Either they will have to pay taxes to help support those in the zones or they will be forced to relocate there themselves, hollowing out the economy of the rest of Suffolk.

“It appears that local planning and environmental controls will be either removed or seriously eroded in these zones.

“There may well be nothing to insist, for example, that a business is built sustainably with such vital controls as solar panels, high quality insulation and thought for wildlife.

“By eroding such protections, these zones would run counter to Suffolk councils’ zero carbon by 2030 goals.

“Suffolk councils should have politely declined this offer. Other councils like Oxfordshire have done just this because they fear this is half-baked.”

Suffolk County Council declared a climate emergency and pledged to become carbon neutral by 2030 in 2019.

The investment zone proposal by the government includes tax incentives expected to last for 10 years.

The government is currently considering relieving business rates, stamp duty land tax and employer national insurance contributions in these areas – as well as increasing capital allowances and structures and buildings allowance.

Councillor Robert Lindsay - Credit: Babergh District Council

Robert Lindsay, deputy leader of the Green, Independent and Liberal Democrat group, said: "Suffolk has oodles of potential to attract entrepreneurial professionals: people who might want to move out of expensive cities like London or Cambridge to start anew with a greener, more pleasant lifestyle.

“In order to attract them, we believe Suffolk’s local authorities need to prioritise making our towns and villages pleasant places for people to live, rather than bribe businesses by giving up local democratic powers and handing out perks and tax havens."

Alongside the Lowestoft site, other areas earmarked to be investment zones in Suffolk include Eastern Gateway, Europa Way, Hadleigh Road and Seven Hills in Ipswich, as well as Suffolk Business Park in Bury St Edmunds, West Mildenhall, Haverhill Town Centre, Land adjacent to Copdock Interchange, and Hamilton Road Quarter, Chilton Woods and Delphi Site in Sudbury.

None of the proposed sites include land that is greenfield or adjacent to areas of outstanding natural beauty, and all have been supported by Suffolk’s MPs.