News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Local Council

Homeless support worker now forced to sofa-surf

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 3:53 PM October 9, 2021   
Nobody makes it their life ambition to become a rough sleeper, says Dr Jan Sheldon

Andrew Wright helped rough sleepers (pictured) - now he is sofa surfing - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A homeless support worker who has helped hundreds of rough sleepers get off the streets is now sofa-surfing himself.

Andrew Wright was made homeless after a relationship breakdown, but the 39-year-old claims he was told by East Suffolk Council that he isn't a priority to be rehomed as he isn't a drug user.

He said: "I am currently homeless.

"I have been a homeless support worker for 12 years and helped so many people get rehoused, but I have been calling the council and hostels in the area but there has been nothing.

andrew wright

Andrew Wright - Credit: Andrew Wright

"The council said I am not a high priority. They rang on a couple of occasions and asked if I do any drugs. I said no and they told me if I did then they might have been able to get me rehoused.

You may also want to watch:

"I am quite offended and it did upset me a bit."

Having spent more than a decade helping others get back on their feet with a roof over their heads, Mr Wright says he has been "sofa-surfing and squatting" around Lowestoft.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man dies in industrial incident at plastics factory
  2. 2 Fire crews rescue 82-year-old man stuck underneath tractor
  3. 3 WATCH: RAF Chinook helicopter in training flight over Lowestoft beach
  1. 4 Bungalow near 'fantastic white beaches' up for sale on Suffolk coast
  2. 5 People smuggler caught off Suffolk coast is jailed
  3. 6 Man in 30s airlifted to hospital after accident near Lowestoft
  4. 7 'Enormous opportunity': Former butchers in Lowestoft set for auction
  5. 8 Homeless support worker now forced to sofa-surf
  6. 9 Magical Halloween parties coming to Lowestoft
  7. 10 Man who threatened teen with screwdriver jailed for four years

He said his situation has meant he hasn't slept for days.

He added: "I have managed homeless projects in Ipswich and worked in most of the hostels in Lowestoft and Norwich.

"We are talking hundreds and hundreds in terms of the amount of people I have helped to rehome over the years.

"I'd hoped there might have been some sort of appreciation, but it is that kind of situation really."

A spokesperson for East Suffolk Council said: "East Suffolk Council is committed to preventing homelessness and rough sleeping and we are working with Mr Wright to help resolve his situation, however, his Housing Needs Officer has asked for further details to be able to proceed, which we have yet to receive.

"Once we have this, we can hopefully help Mr Wright find a long-term sustainable housing solution.”

Earlier this summer, the council unveiled a house of multiple occupancy (HMO) at a vacant home on St Peter's Street in Lowestoft.

It came after a  bid to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, which granted East Suffolk Council £93,312 to provide accommodation and support to rough sleepers during the pandemic. 

An additional £389,482 was then secured to provide support to rough sleepers in East Suffolk through the delivery of longer-term ‘move on’ accommodation.

Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Firefighters have been called to a building fire in Lowestoft

Suffolk Live

Lowestoft primary school roof catches fire

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Anglia Water Lowestoft wet wipe monster unblocktober

600 tonnes of 'unflushable' waste clogs up drains and sewers

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A delighted Sir Michael Caine with the blue plaque he unveiled outside the school he attended as a wartime evacuee in...

Sir Michael Caine's East Anglian life remembered on Channel 5 documentary

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
The Stanford Arms landlord, Dominic Burke, second right, with the Dough at Deer Pizza Company team,

Pub welcomes pizza company offering 'awesome' food for Lowestoft

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon