Town mayor and deputy mayor re-elected for the year

Cllr Alan Green, mayor of Lowestoft, and Cllr Nasima Begum, deputy mayor, pictured at the Remembrance Day event in Lowestoft in November 2021. - Credit: Lowestoft Town Council

A mayor and deputy mayor for Lowestoft have both been re-elected at an annual meeting.

With the annual meeting of Lowestoft Town Council held at Whitton Residents' Hall on Tuesday evening (May 17) councillors Alan Green and Nasima Begum were both re-elected as mayor and deputy mayor respectively for the municipal year 2022-2023.

The mayor was unanimously elected, with the deputy mayor appointed with 10 votes ahead of councillor Elise Youngman, with five.

Addressing councillors, staff and members of the public attending the annual meeting after his re-election was unanimously approved, Mr Green said: "Thank you very much everyone for your confidence in me.

"I will do my best for another civic year."

Mr Green then signed the declaration of office as mayor following re-election.

It means Mr Green will wear the mayoral robes for a third successive year after first being elected mayor in May 2020.

He has served on the town council since its inauguration in April 2017 and he was re-elected as one of the three councillors representing the Pakefield ward in Lowestoft in the May 2019 local council elections.

With football and community sports being among Mr Green’s interests, he been associated with Lowestoft Town FC for 20 years – which also included a spell as club chairman.

Mr Green is also a club director of Lowestoft Town FC.

The deputy mayor, Nasima Begum, returned to the council in May last year, following local elections.

During Lowestoft Town Council’s inception in 2017, Mrs Begum had previously served as town councillor for the Harbour and Normanston ward from 2017 to 2019, but has been town councillor for the St Margaret's West ward since last year.

A town council spokesman added: "The elected chairs for the following committees are Assets, Inclusion and Development committee - councillor Robert Breakspear; Climate Emergency and Ecological committee - councillor Paul Page; Community Safety committee - councillor Peter Lang; Finance and Governance committee - councillor Andy Pearce; Personnel committee - councillor Sonia Barker and Planning committee - councillor Peter Knight."

The next full council meeting is set to take place next Tuesday, May 24 at 6.30pm at Whitton Residents’ Hall in Hawthorn Avenue.