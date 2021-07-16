News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Town plagued by more bin delays after chemical incident

Jasper King

Published: 10:27 AM July 16, 2021   
There are delays to bin collection services in Lowestoft after a chemical incident at a recycling plant earlier in the week. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Locals at a seaside town are being plagued by further bin delays following a chemical incident at a recycling centre earlier in the week.

A chemical incident occurred on Haddenham Road in Lowestoft on Wednesday, July 14 and as a result bin collection services have been delayed further.

Posting on social media on Friday morning(July 16), East Suffolk Council posted: "Unfortunately, we are still experiencing delays to bin collections in the north of the district due to a chemical incident at Lowestoft Recycling Centre earlier this week, which meant that crews were unable to empty full vehicles.

"Today we will prioritise the below areas missed yesterday in Lowestoft: - Stradbroke Road area, Long Road/Aldwyck Way/Deepdale Area - Old Carlton Colville area Famona Road/Rectory Road and St Peters Road - Burnt Hill Area/Broadwaters Road Area, Wharfdale/Airedale area and around Grand Avenue and Cliftonville Road in Pakefield.

"This may delay other bin collections, but we are working hard to catch up.

"Please leave your bin out on its normal collection day and the crews will collect as soon as possible.

"We apologise for any inconvenience."

