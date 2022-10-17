News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Dredging works under way to 'improve health of' popular pond

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 3:58 PM October 17, 2022
The Gainsborough Drive pond in Lowestoft.

The Gainsborough Drive pond in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Work to improve the health of a popular town pond is being carried out after the recent drought contributed to low water levels.

A scheme of dredging works has begun at the pond on Gainsborough Drive in Lowestoft after an ecological report and environmental survey "highlighted the need for the work."

With Lowestoft Town Council having "agreed to progress works on the Gainsborough Drive Pond," a three week scheme of work started on Monday (October 17).

Gainsborough Drive Pond photographed in February this year.

Gainsborough Drive Pond photographed in February this year. - Credit: Lowestoft Town Council

Fencing had been installed around the pond area last week, with GT Rochester Plant Ltd now carrying out the works.

Costing just under £30,000, the town council said this involved "no external funding" after they had budgeted for the works.

A Lowestoft Town Council spokesman said: "Gainsborough Drive Pond hasn’t had a significant issue with algae.

"The pond is fed by rain water so the recent drought period has contributed to the low water level.

A scene showing the Gainsborough Drive Pond in Lowestoft in September this year.

A scene showing the Gainsborough Drive Pond in Lowestoft in September this year. - Credit: Lowestoft Town Council

"We hope the dredging, alongside continued maintenance, will improve the health of the pond.

"The dredging works have been recommended from professional studies.

"It has been recommended that works are scheduled to take advantage of the current low water level before potential rainfall, and the time of year when there are less wildlife in the habitat."

The Lowestoft Town Council information display board, close to a warning of ducks crossing sign, on Gainsborough Drive.

The Lowestoft Town Council information display board, close to a warning of ducks crossing sign, on Gainsborough Drive. - Credit: Mick Howes

With a fenced-off compound installed on site, the work is set to involve the use of heavy plant transport as the pond is dredged with the waste directly loaded into lorries that will be taken off site.

The work is expected to last "a minimum of three weeks" according to the town council.

Gainsborough Drive in Lowestoft.

Gainsborough Drive in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

It comes after the Gunton Residents’ Association and the Gainsborough Drive Pond Group - who carry out maintenance of the pond area - had liaised with Lowestoft Town Council last year over "excessive" duck feeding at the pond.

After raising concerns between April and June last year over the feeding of ducks and changes in water quality, the group said that the feeding of ducks combined with leftover food was "adding to the detritus in the pond".

Ducks at the Gainsborough Drive pond.

Ducks at the Gainsborough Drive pond. - Credit: Mick Howes

At the time, the town council said they were "developing signage to reflect the issues in this area."

