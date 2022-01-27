Lowestoft to receive millions of pounds of investment
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Lowestoft is to receive over £100m in investment as part of a series of projects across the region.
Flood defences and business units for start-ups are among the projects that will receive funding from East Suffolk Council after plans were approved on Wednesday, January 26.
The projects will be delivered over the next four years and are part of East Suffolk Council's £339m budget for projects that aim to benefit local communities and businesses.
The council say the budget will maximise resources through securing external funding while also making "efficient use of existing council assets".
Maurice Cook, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for Resources, said: “I am very pleased to be able to present such a comprehensive capital programme, investing in all areas of our district.
“The council tax payer is at the heart of all financial decisions, and so many of the projects not only provide new or improved facilities, but also develop more assets and income streams for the council in order that the reliance on council tax for providing vital services can be minimised.”
Within the programme, over £118m has been allocated for planning and coastal managements over the next four years, with a further £36.86m for economic development and regeneration schemes.
Most Read
- 1 'It will look fantastic': Work to restore former Post Office under way
- 2 'A real gent' - Father raising awareness of rare cancer passes away aged 61
- 3 New trees planted on disused piece of land as Community Garden is unveiled
- 4 'Something special': First Light Festival to return with new events
- 5 Bikes stolen in garage break-ins and separate theft in Lowestoft
- 6 Man punched in face in Lowestoft supermarket car park
- 7 Man arrested in Lowestoft after stop and search finds cannabis and cash
- 8 'A fantastic accolade': Top award honour for community staff nurse
- 9 Man, 33, charged following Lowestoft burglary
- 10 Three bikes stolen in latest spate of cycle thefts
An investment of £96m will be awarded for the construction of permanent flood defences to protect homes and businesses in the coastal town.
Start-up units for local businesses will be created through a £6.4m investment.
Projects already allocated funding from this year's budget include the replacement of beach huts on Lowestoft's seafront.
Elsewhere in the region, £50m will go towards the Felixstowe North Garden Neighbourhood Regeneration Project, including £44m to provide a new leisure centre and associated infrastructure.
In Southwold, £14.2m will be used for the enhancement of Southwold Harbour and Caravan Park.
Thorpeness will also see investment into flood defences, and is expected to receive nearly £4m towards this.
On Tuesday, hospitality, accommodation and leisure businesses in East Suffolk were also given a "lifeline" after it was announced that one-off grants of up to £6,000 would be made available to businesses impacted by the Omicron variant of Covid-19.