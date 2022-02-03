Lowestoft school to double intake after extension granted

A Lowestoft school for special educational needs and disabilities students will double its intake after securing planning permission for an extension.

Suffolk County Council’s development and regulation committee unanimously approved proposals that will allow the Horizon School in Saturn Close to up its pupil numbers from 45 to 99 – 44 primary and 55 secondary.

The site, formerly known as Harbour School, will feature a new block being constructed and reconfigured outdoor raised planting and greenhouse areas, as well as a new car park and multi-use games area.

Expansion plans for the Horizon School in Lowestoft. - Credit: CONCERTUS

Internal changes for Warren House will also take place to provide teaching space.

The proposals had attracted 30 objections, mostly from those living in the nearby homes, with noise, additional traffic and the position of the new block the main concerns.

But the committee said it was satisfied the plans had been carefully considered.

Suffolk County Council’s school commissioning manager Joy Stodart said: “The proposed consolidation of Horizon School onto the single site in Lowestoft is an essential element in the county council’s plan to meet the growing demand for SEND provision in the county.

“The expanded facility will alleviate the pressure on places for some of our most vulnerable young people in Lowestoft and Waveney, where demand outstrips the supply of places, and will also allow the expansion of SEND provision in Bungay.”

Wendy Brooks representing a number of objectors in the nearby Warren Road said that ‘residents all agree the need for improved facilities for pupils’ and did not object to the school’s expansion, but said the new building was in the wrong area and would ‘impact really badly on residents’.

It is to be built in the south eastern corner of the site, but objectors said elsewhere in the site would be better and having the car park closer to homes would lessen the impact.

She said that there were concerns around anti-social behaviour increasing and added: “If this new building is put there that building is of such a height it will impinge on people’s open views.”

However, Concertus’ principal architect for the scheme, Steven Ryles, said that having the car park or games area there could risk generating more noise which would require noise-reducing fencing.