How to pay your respects to Prince Philip around East Suffolk

Published: 5:06 PM April 9, 2021

Councils around East Suffolk have paid tribute to Prince Philip, who died on Friday aged 99.

A number of flags around the district are being flown at half-mast following the announcement, including at East Suffolk Council offices and at Lowestoft's Royal Plain.

Keith Robinson, East Suffolk Council chairman. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Councillor Keith Robinson, chair of the district council, said: "On behalf of East Suffolk Council, our residents and communities, I would like to express our deep sadness following the passing of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

"Our thoughts at this sad time are with Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family.

“We will of course ensure that the people of East Suffolk are provided with the information they need to pay their respects to the Duke of Edinburgh and his life of service to the country and to the world.”

Bungay mayor Bob Prior. - Credit: Bungay Town Council

Bungay mayor Bob Prior said: "On behalf of myself and Bungay Town Council, I would like to send my condolences to the Queen and the Royal Family for their loss at this sad time.

"Prince Philip was a very active figure in various organisations, in particular the Duke of Edinburgh awards, which has benefitted many thousands of young people around the nation and I think that will be his lasting legacy."

Mayor of Lowestoft Alan Green speaking on VJ Day 2020. - Credit: Mick Howes

Lowestoft mayor Alan Green said: "I would like to express our deep sadness following the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Our thoughts at this sad time are with Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family."

In Beccles, flags at both the Town Hall and Church Tower will be flown at half-mast until the date of the funeral, with floral tributes welcomed at the base of Church Tower.

Beccles mayor Ashley Lever expressed his sadness at the news on behalf of the town council and residents, adding a book of condolence will be opened at the Town Hall from 9.30am on Monday, as well as in St Michael's Church.

Southwold mayor Ian Bradbury also confirmed a book of condolence has been made available at St Edmund's Church, while floral tributes can be laid at Bartholomew Green.

Suffolk County Council have opened an online book of condolence at: www.suffolk.gov.uk/condolences.