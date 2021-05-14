Green light for new shop's alcohol bid

Published: 11:57 AM May 14, 2021

A new convenience store has been given the green light to sell alcohol, despite concerns of anti-social behaviour in the area.

The Lowestoft store, which is yet to be named, is set to open in the former Boots pharmacy on St Peter's Street.

East Suffolk Council's licensing sub-committee approved the plans at a meeting held on Wednesday, May 12.

The sub-committee heard evidence from applicant Rajendran Rajmoan, from East Ham in London, who said he was an "experienced operator of licensed premises", and no concerns had been raised about his other sites.

The meeting was held after one objection was raised over concerns of a high level of anti-social behaviour and crime in the area, which has seen two stabbings in the last 12 months, including one earlier in May.

Other objectors also raised concerns, although these were submitted too late to be taken into account by the sub-committee.

Suffolk Police declined to make representations in the hearing.

The convenience store plans to open from 7am to 11pm on Sunday to Thursday and from 7am to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.