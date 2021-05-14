News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Green light for new shop's alcohol bid

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 11:57 AM May 14, 2021   
Boots, on St Peters Street in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google

The former Boots pharmacy, on St Peter's Street in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

A new convenience store has been given the green light to sell alcohol, despite concerns of anti-social behaviour in the area.

The Lowestoft store, which is yet to be named, is set to open in the former Boots pharmacy on St Peter's Street.

East Suffolk Council's licensing sub-committee approved the plans at a meeting held on Wednesday, May 12.

The sub-committee heard evidence from applicant Rajendran Rajmoan, from East Ham in London, who said he was an "experienced operator of licensed premises", and no concerns had been raised about his other sites.

The meeting was held after one objection was raised over concerns of a high level of anti-social behaviour and crime in the area, which has seen two stabbings in the last 12 months, including one earlier in May.

A police cordon remains in place on St Peter's Street in Lowestoft following a stabbing on Saturday evening

A police cordon remains in place on St Peter's Street in Lowestoft following a stabbing. - Credit: Mick Howes

Other objectors also raised concerns, although these were submitted too late to be taken into account by the sub-committee.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Police declined to make representations in the hearing.

The convenience store plans to open from 7am to 11pm on Sunday to Thursday and from 7am to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Lowestoft News

