Lowestoft to benefit from £163m of projects, but where will the money go?

Lowestoft could benefit from major funding boosts in the coming years - Credit: Archant

Lowestoft could benefit from more than £163 million worth of projects aimed at regenerating and boosting the town over the coming years.

The figures are revealed ahead of a meeting of East Suffolk Council's scrutiny committee on Thursday evening, January 20, where councillors are set to review the revised capital programme for the rest of 2021/22, as well as plans for the next four years.

The plans include several major projects being undertaken in the town, including replacing beach huts, restoring historic buildings and flood protection works, as well as delivery of projects funded, either in whole or partly, by the Towns Fund, which saw Lowestoft awarded £24.9 million to deliver key regeneration works.

Restoration of Lowestoft's East Point Pavilion will last two years - Credit: Mick Howes

The figures also reveal the cost to redevelop Lowestoft's East Point Pavilion has more than doubled, from £678,000 to £1,433,000 over the next two years, while £676,000 is to be spent on restoring the façade of the former Post Office on London Road North.

Waterlane Leisure Centre is also set to benefit from £2,136,000, including £1,970,000 to refurbish the roof and protect against water damage.

Lowestoft's beach hut refurbishment will also benefit from £1,755,000 of funding, with the three phase project set to last until 2024, while £48,000 is to be spent this year on a seafront boardwalk to allow for wheelchair access to the beach.

Lowestoft's beach hut refurbishment will also benefit from £1,755,000 of funding until 2024 - Credit: East Suffolk Council

£1 million of funding has also been allocated for structural works and refurbishment of the 19th century Jubilee Bridge, which has been closed amid safety concerns.

The Victorian bridge is co-owned with Lowestoft Town Council.

£1 million of funding has been allocated to work on Jubilee Bridge, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Other projects in the town include the redevelopment of Newcombe Road to provide start-up units at a cost of £2,950,000, and development of the railway building at £1.5 million.

Flood protection and coastal management schemes in Corton and Pakefield will benefit from £14,250,000 and £1,810,000 of funding over the coming years, while the Lowestoft Flood Risk Management Project is allocated more than £60 million - £48,674,000 of which will deliver the second largest tidal gate in the UK at the entrance to Lake Lothing.

The council's proposals will be discussed during Thursday's meeting, before a final programme is presented to the full council next month.

Restoration of the former Post Office on London Road North will cost £676,000. - Credit: Mick Howes

Across the district

In Southwold, £12,730,000 will be spent on work at the harbour, while £1,640,000 will be spent on redeveloping the caravan site.

The programme also includes £395,000 to purchase land across east Suffolk to extend cemetery provision, as well as £200,000 each year for preventative maintenance on council-owned properties.

£200,000 will also be spent on play areas this year, while £1 million will be spent on a programme of work to upgrade public toilets.

The plans also reveal the council is set to spend £177,000 on the installation of a webcasting facility for council meetings, which have been streamed online since the pandemic began.

The full programme of works across the district until 2025/26 is set to require £262,047,000, with £160,407,000 awarded through various grant schemes.

The remaining money will come from borrowing £87,640,000, as well as using £13,300,000 of council reserves and £700,000 of external contributions.