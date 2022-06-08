News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Local Council

How you can help town's quest to become 'more environmentally friendly'

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 4:24 PM June 8, 2022
The welcome to Lowestoft town sign.

The welcome to Lowestoft town sign. - Credit: Mick Howes

People with a passion for the environment and climate change are being encouraged to express an interest in being part of a council committee.

Lowestoft Town Council is looking for two people to join the Climate Emergency and Ecological Committee.

A town council spokesman said: "The Climate Emergency and Ecological Committee was set up as part of Lowestoft Town Council's response to declaring a Climate Emergency back in June 2019.

"The committee is responsible for determining achievable changes to the council's activities, in line with the Climate Declaration, as far as practical and proportionate.

"By becoming a committee member, you would have the opportunity to make positive changes towards helping Lowestoft and the town council in its quest to become greener and more environmentally friendly."

Interested locals should submit expressions of interest, including reasons why you would be interested in joining this committee, to admin@lowestofttowncouncil.gov.uk by Friday, June 17.

Full details can be found on the town council website.

Climate Change
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Tributes have been paid to much loved Harry Elmy

Poignant tributes paid after five-year-old's sudden death

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Residents of Hopelyn Close, Lowestoft celebrate the Diamond Jubilee

Suffolk County Council

Queen's Jubilee celebrations across Lowestoft and Southwold

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Fireworks at the Oulton Broad Gala Day. Picture: Mick Howes

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Suffolk village forced to cancel fireworks show due to thunderstorms

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
xxx_01_northwoodclose_lowestoft_may22

'Sleek and stylish' three-bed for sale near Lowestoft for £240k

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon