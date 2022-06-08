How you can help town's quest to become 'more environmentally friendly'

People with a passion for the environment and climate change are being encouraged to express an interest in being part of a council committee.

Lowestoft Town Council is looking for two people to join the Climate Emergency and Ecological Committee.

A town council spokesman said: "The Climate Emergency and Ecological Committee was set up as part of Lowestoft Town Council's response to declaring a Climate Emergency back in June 2019.

"The committee is responsible for determining achievable changes to the council's activities, in line with the Climate Declaration, as far as practical and proportionate.

"By becoming a committee member, you would have the opportunity to make positive changes towards helping Lowestoft and the town council in its quest to become greener and more environmentally friendly."

Interested locals should submit expressions of interest, including reasons why you would be interested in joining this committee, to admin@lowestofttowncouncil.gov.uk by Friday, June 17.

Full details can be found on the town council website.