Candidates announced after vacancy on town council

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 7:28 PM August 20, 2021   
London Road South, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Jasper King

London Road South, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Jasper King - Credit: Archant

Four candidates will battle it out for a vacancy on Lowestoft Town Council next month.

An election will be held to fill the vacancy, on the Kirkley parish ward, following the resignation of Jacqueline Hardie earlier this year.

Independent candidate Alison Cousin, Green Party candidate Jon Coxon, Paul Liberal Democrat Anthony Light and Labour's Christian Newsome have all been nominated for the role.

Voters in the Kirkley parish ward will now take to the polls on Thursday, September 16 between 7am and 10pm, with voting stations at the Salvation Army Church and Community Centre, on Carlton Road, as well as at St Peters Church Hall and at the Waveney Gymnastics Club on Notley Road.

The Kirkley ward is also represented by councillors Amanda Frost and Alice Taylor.

Another vacancy was filled on the council earlier this year in the Elmtree ward.

Lowestoft News

