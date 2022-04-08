New kiosks could be unveiled in historic market area of town

New wooden kiosks could increase footfall and help boost a town's market area, provided plans get the go-ahead.

A scheme was lodged with East Suffolk Council last month to install four new wooden market stalls and add to the existing two stalls.

The plans centre around a scheme "to install, with temporary fixing to the hard standing, four wooden market stalls/kiosks for traders" at the Triangle Market on the High Street in Lowestoft.

Triangle Market, on Lowestoft High Street. - Credit: Mick Howes

The application adds that "these will be rented to traders to provide a weather proof area for sales of a range of goods" with each kiosk measuring 2m x 3m.

The scheme lodged by Lowestoft Town Council is currently awaiting decision with East Suffolk.

A design and access statement said: "The Triangle Market, part of the Lowestoft Charter Market area, has been home to a market for Lowestoft for centuries.

"There are currently two permanent wooden kiosks on site and when other traders occupy the market they bring their own tables, chairs and shelters.

"The location is exposed to the weather particularly wind."

It adds: "The plan is to install four wooden market stalls/kiosks which will be temporarily fixed to the floor.

Two of this design one market stalls will be located on The Triangle if plans are approved. - Credit: Lowestoft Town Council

"These will be rented to a range of sellers and provide a weatherproof base for trading.

Two of this design two market stalls will be located on The Triangle if plans are approved. - Credit: Lowestoft Town Council

"To enable a safer more convenient place to trade from is hoped to encourage more traders to the Triangle and increased footfall for the economy of the Historic High Street."

With the next markets at The Triangle taking place again on April 15 and May 13, a town council spokesman said: "Installation is dependent upon getting approval and then the delivery time of the stall units.

"This won’t be in time for the next Triangle Market on Friday, April 15."

With the town council hoping that "the stalls will aid the use of the area for markets" any traders interested in being part of the markets should contact the Town Council as soon as possible to register their interest in having a stall.

A decision on the scheme is likely to be made in the coming weeks.