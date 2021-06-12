Nominations for town council post revealed following 'bullying' claims

Published: 12:36 PM June 12, 2021

Nominations for a position on Lowestoft Town Council have been revealed after a former councillor stepped down following claims of "bullying and separation" from his colleagues.

Neil Coleby, stepped down from his position as Labour councillor for Elmtree in May 2021, following a number of complaints raised in recent years.

But other members of the council say his allegations "came out of the blue", describing them as "moot".

A poll for the election of a Lowestoft Town Councillor (Lowestoft Elmtree Parish Ward) will be held on Thursday, July 8 2021, between the hours of 7am and 10pm.

David Finnigan, Labour and Elise Victoria Youngman, Green, will be standing and one councillor will be elected to the position.

Votes will take place at Uplands Community Centre, Asburnham Way, Carlton Colville, St Lukes Church Centre, Homefield Avenue, Lowestoft and Whitton Community Hall, Hawthorn Avenue, Lowestoft.

There is currently a seat on Oulton Broad Parish Council which no one has been nominated for.

There has been a struggle to nominate a viable candidate to the parish council and this is at least the third time no one has been nominated for a position.