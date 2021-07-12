News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Candidates elected for town and parish roles as vacancies filled

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 12:50 PM July 12, 2021   
Voter placing a ballot paper in the ballot box at a polling station. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Nominations are now open for vacancies on Lowestoft Town and Oulton Broad Parish Councils. - Credit: PA

A new town councillor has been elected to the role after elector voted last week.

Elise Youngman will now represent the Elmtree parish ward on Lowestoft Town Council. 

The Green party candidate's 340 votes saw off competition from Labour's David Finnigan, who received 291 votes, on polling day on Thursday, July 8.

Turnout for the election was just 11.2pc of the 5,821 registered voters, with 20 rejected ballot papers, including 16 which were left unmarked and four which voted for both candidates.

The election was called following May's resignation of councillor Neil Coleby, who represented the ward for a number of years.

A vacancy has also been filled on Oulton Broad Parish Council, after a number of elections passed without a candidate being nominated.

Tony Taylor will represent the north parish ward after being the only candidate nominated for the role.

