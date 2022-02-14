Town councillor steps down due to health reasons

Independent councillor David Youngman has stepped down from Lowestoft Town Council due to health reasons. - Credit: Archant/Google Maps

A town councillor who has served for two-and-a-half years has stepped down due to health reasons.

David Youngman, served as a councillor for the St Margaret's East ward on Lowestoft Town Council from May 2019 until February 1, 2022.

A position has now opened for the role of councillor for the town council.

David Youngman served on the town council for two and a half years. - Credit: Archant

A by-election to fill the vacancy will be held if ten electors for the parish ward give notice in writing claiming such an election to the returning officer not later than February 24, 2022.

Mr Youngman has lived in Lowestoft for 34 years, with his wife and 3 children.

He has been working in management positions in the retail sector since 2002.

He helped bring a greener, sustainable outlook to the town council and to Lowestoft by sitting on the climate emergency and ecological committee where he worked to help meet the government's carbon neutral targets.