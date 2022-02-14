News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Local Council

Town councillor steps down due to health reasons

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 12:03 PM February 14, 2022
david youngman

Independent councillor David Youngman has stepped down from Lowestoft Town Council due to health reasons. - Credit: Archant/Google Maps

A town councillor who has served for two-and-a-half years has stepped down due to health reasons.

David Youngman, served as a councillor for the St Margaret's East ward on Lowestoft Town Council from May 2019 until February 1, 2022.

A position has now opened for the role of councillor for the town council.

david youngman

David Youngman served on the town council for two and a half years. - Credit: Archant

A by-election to fill the vacancy will be held if ten electors for the parish ward give notice in writing claiming such an election to the returning officer not later than February 24, 2022.

Mr Youngman has lived in Lowestoft for 34 years, with his wife and 3 children.

He has been working in management positions in the retail sector since 2002.

He helped bring a greener, sustainable outlook to the town council and to Lowestoft by sitting on the climate emergency and ecological committee where he worked to help meet the government's carbon neutral targets.

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Brendan Moran, from Oulton, and his partner Ge Qi welcomed their first child Ciaran after just 26 weeks of pregnancy.

Oulton dad faces £200,000 Singapore hospital bill after son born early

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Manager Joanne Smith and waitress Vienna Butcher tucking in to two exciting desserts at Sgt Pepper’s restaurant

Restaurant started by Beatles superfan celebrates 40th anniversary

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
A visual impression of the scheme earmarked for land to the north of Chapel Road in Wrentham.

Green light for new homes despite fears for schoolchildren's safety

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Person seen with metal pole during fight involving 20 people in Lowestoft.

Person seen with metal pole during fight involving 20 people in Lowestoft

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon