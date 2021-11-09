'My son was in tears': Family devastated after council van parks on grave

Kell Welton, from Lowestoft, was left upset after a East Suffolk Council vehicle drove over her brother's grave. - Credit: Kell Welton

A woman has spoken of her shock after a council vehicle left tyre marks over her brother's grave.

Kell Welton, from Lowestoft, was furious when her son had visited the grave at Kirkley Cemetery on Sunday afternoon, November 7, and discovered the marks, which had been left by an East Suffolk Council vehicle.

"My son called me in tears," she said.

"The grave next to my brother had a headstone so they must have dug it up and placed their loved one inside it.

"However, it is clear they drove across several graves and put the digger on top of my brother’s grave.

"There was loads of space and they didn’t need to do it."

Pictures show the space behind the grave where the vehicle could have parked. - Credit: Kell Welton

After visiting the grave herself, Ms Welton also found plant pots and ornaments that were placed around the grave had been knocked over and put in different places.

"I have had people message me about having the same thing happen to them.

"It’s about respect and I don't expect to find that sort of thing when I visit my brother.

"I went round to my mum's to explain to her and she is so upset.

"It would have been my brother's birthday next month and we always visit so I want it sorted by the time my mum goes to the grave.

"She is already ill and this is the last thing she needs.

"I just hope it doesn’t happen to anyone else."

Kell Welton also found plant pots and ornaments out of place at the grave at Kirkley Cemetery. - Credit: Kell Welton

A spokesman for East Suffolk Council said: “We are very sorry that this incident occurred, and we entirely understand and accept why this has been upsetting for the family.

“The damage, which was caused by a digger, will be repaired by the end of the week and the operatives responsible have been formally spoken with.

“There are occasions where vehicles are required in such areas. However, boards should always be placed first to prevent any damage.

“An officer from East Suffolk Norse, who manage cemeteries on our behalf, spoke with the family yesterday and a further meeting with the family will take place later this week.”