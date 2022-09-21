Roadshows set to provide advice on rising cost of living

A series of roadshows providing advice to people concerned about the rising cost of living will roll into Waveney from next week.

After starting in East Suffolk this week, free advice on dealing with rising fuel costs, money saving, benefits and debt management will be offered as well as information on the financial support available.

Advice and support will also be on offer from local groups and organisations at the money roadshows, which are organised by East Suffolk Council and the East Suffolk Community Partnerships.

Letitia Smith, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for Communities, Leisure and Tourism said: “We know people are worried about the rising cost of living and these roadshows are part of a wider set of cost-of-living projects being developed by East Suffolk Council to help ease the squeeze on households.

"The roadshows offer an opportunity for people to speak in confidence with a professional adviser, or to make an appointment for a chat at a convenient date in the future.”

Starting at Leiston on Wednesday, September 21, the Waveney roadshows will take place from next week.

They start at the Kirkley Centre, Kirkley, south Lowestoft next Thursday, September 29 from 5pm to 7.30pm and will continue in October as follows: At Kessingland Co-op on Tuesday, October 4 from 1pm to 4pm; Lowestoft Library on Friday, October 7 from 11am to 2pm; at Bungay Fisher Theatre on Wednesday, October 12 from 11am to 2pm; Southwold United Reformed Church on Tuesday, October 18 from 11am to 2pm; Beccles Blyburgate Hall on Thursday, October 27 from 11am to 2pm and Halesworth St Mary’s Church on Tuesday, November 1 from 11am to 2pm.

Events will also be held at Uplands Community Centre in Carlton Colville on Friday, November 4 from 10am to noon and at Reydon Village Hall on Friday, November 11 from 2pm to 4pm, as part of Community Cuppa, organised by Communities Together East Anglia.

Free refreshments will be available at some events.

A council spokesman said: "East Suffolk Council understands the pressures faced by many people today and is working closely with partners and stakeholders to ensure support is available to help ease the squeeze for households in East Suffolk."

Visit its website for further details or call 03330 162000.