Work under way to provide beach access for everyone 

A scheme of works that will enable people with disabilities to access Lowestoft’s South Beach more easily is now under way.

Work to construct a new boardwalk - which will be around 1.5m wide and 54m from the lower promenade in Lowestoft - has begun.

It will be located close to the public toilets, the beach access ramp and the Claremont car park.

At the end, there will be a performance space of approximately 6m by 8m, which will be available for events and classes and will be managed through an online booking system.

The boardwalk project has been led by the Waveney Disability Forum, who have worked closely with East Suffolk Council to consider how people with disabilities, particularly wheelchair users, as well as people with pushchairs, could gain access to the beach.

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development. - Credit: Mick Howes

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development, said: “The boardwalk has been a long-term project, driven by the Waveney Disability Forum, and I am pleased to see it under way after all their hard work.

"Once complete, the boardwalk will enable even more people to enjoy our beautiful beach this summer."

Speaking on behalf of Waveney Disability Forum, councillor Frank Mortimer, said: “I would like to thank the whole team at East Suffolk Council for all their hard and dedicated work in bringing the boardwalk to the stage of completion.

"Many years ago, I watched disabled people and young mothers unable to use our wonderful beach and thought we needed to give them the opportunity to access and enjoy the beach the same as we all can.

“On behalf of Andrew Proven, myself and the Disability Forum, I would like to thank everybody who has been involved in the boardwalk project.”

Beccles-based contractors Foxwood Building Services started work earlier this month, with the installation of ground anchors to secure the boardwalk into place.

The boardwalk is expected to be complete by the end of May and in place in time for the First Light Festival that takes place next month.