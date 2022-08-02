Transformation of service station moves a step closer to reality

Unveiling of a new electric vehicle charging zone at a service station has moved a step closer to reality.

A scheme to install an electric vehicle charging zone among other works at the Jubilee Filling Station - close to the High Street in Lowestoft - has come under further scrutiny.

Plans centring around removal of the current two jet wash unit at the service station with the creation of a charging zone, installation of EV chargers, canopy, a sub-station enclosure and three jet wash bays and forecourt works were lodged with East Suffolk Council in June.

The Jubilee Way filling station in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mark Boggis

Two weeks ago, Lowestoft Town Council's planning committee approved the scheme earmarked for Jubilee Filling Station on High Street.

With agents CarneySweeney submitting plans on behalf of Motor Fuel Group, the scheme consists of seven electric vehicle (EV) charging points.

A letter to the council from the agents said: "Motor Fuel Group’s proposal to install new EV charging points at Jubilee Service Station should be considered positively in light of the national context and the demand for the necessary infrastructure to support electric vehicle use across the UK.

"The proposals will enhance the existing offer at the service station, without compromising the efficient operation of the facility."

With the design of the proposed EV charging area "carefully planned to positively integrate with the existing service station operation," it adds: "The charging facility offers a modern design approach, which is uncluttered and fit for purpose."

It concludes: "The EV charging proposals are considered to positively respond to the local and national planning policy context and the wider UK aspiration to promptly improve the EV charging network.

"There are no physical environmental or designation constraints which would inhibit the occupation of the site for the proposed use."

With town councillors discussing the plans last month, they put forward a recommendation to East Suffolk Council who, as planning authority, will have the final say at a later date - as the scheme is currently "awaiting decision" with East Suffolk.

A town council spokesman said: "The town council’s planning committee has considered this application.

"It was agreed to recommend approval of the application."