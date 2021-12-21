More than 10,000 new streetlights installed across Suffolk

Streetlights across Waveney are set to be upgraded in the new year as part of a major project.

With all of the existing 43,400 streetlights that are maintained by Suffolk County Council being replaced with greener, LED streetlights during 2021 and 2022, more than 10,000 new LED streetlights have already been installed across the county.

New LED streetlights being installed across Suffolk. - Credit: Suffolk Highways Twitter

And during March and April next year, streetlights across Lowestoft, Carlton Colville, Gisleham, Oulton, Blundeston, Corton, Kessingland, Wrentham, Wangford, Reydon, Southwold, Holton, Halesworth, Bungay, Mettingham, Ringsfield, Beccles, Worlingham, Ellough, North Cove and Barnby will be upgraded as part of Suffolk’s LED replacement programme.

With the contractors - Bouygues Energies & Services - leading the programme, 10,799 new lanterns that use less energy and produce a more natural and focused light than the traditional orange glow of streetlights - have been successfully installed.

The project, which is due to complete by the end of 2022, supports Suffolk County Council’s ambitions for becoming a carbon-neutral organisation by 2030.

Prior to starting in towns or parishes, Suffolk Highways is contacting those councils in case they wish to upgrade their parish-council owned streetlighting at the same time.

All heritage-style lanterns which have been identified will be upgraded towards the end of the programme.

Suffolk County Council Conservative cabinet member Paul West - Credit: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Paul West, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member responsible for operational highways and flooding, said: “Despite the obvious challenges we have faced since the start of this project, I am extremely happy with the progress being made to replace all county council streetlights in Suffolk.

“The project brings many positive changes, with the main one being the reduction in energy use.

"I congratulate the teams involved for their hard work and determination during trying times and look forward to seeing more of the county benefiting from these upgrades.”

Ian Blackmore, managing director Bouygues Energies & Services Ltd, said: “To have overcome the challenges we have faced and to achieve the 10,000 street-lighting upgrades reflects the energy, hard work and determination of all those involved.”