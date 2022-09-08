New outdoor gyms unveiled at two parks as refurbished play area opens
- Credit: Mick Howes
New outdoor gym equipment has been installed at two popular parks in Lowestoft.
Refurbishments have been completed at Normanston Park in Lowestoft and at Fen Park in Kirkley, as new exercise and keep fit equipment has been unveiled.
The installation of the new adult gym equipment at Normanston Park started in April, and it has now been opened between the tennis courts and children's play area.
An all-age assault course, aimed at young people, has also been unveiled at Fen Park in Southwell Road, Kirkley.
With the two sites overseen by Lowestoft Town Council, the Normanston Park outdoor fitness area and the Fen Park outdoor fitness area were officially opened by town councillors at ceremonies last month.
The Mayor of Lowestoft Alan Green attended the openings with town councillors Janet Craig, Keith Patience and Peter Lang.
With the new outdoor fitness areas unveiled "as the result of social media engagement following feedback from the public," the total cost of installation at Normanston Park was £19,750 + VAT, with the Fen Park equipment costing £23,500.
Providing important health benefits, the outdoor gym at Normanston Park is comprised of eight pieces of equipment including a hydraulic bench press, leg push, triceps press, chest fly, leg press and shoulder press.
A Lowestoft Town Council spokesman said: "The equipment at Normanston Park features traditional outdoor fitness equipment for adults while the Fen Park equipment is an all-age assault course."
The Mayor of Lowestoft, Cllr Green, said: "It is great to see these two new outdoor fitness areas all open and they are already being well used."
With Lowestoft Town Council continuing to improve parks and open spaces across town, a new play area was officially opened this week.
Work to finish the newly refurbished play area at St Margaret's Plain, Lowestoft was completed a few weeks ago, but an official opening was held with town councillors this week.
The play area, for children up to 12, includes new benches and equipment - with the improved facilities having been hailed a success by local residents and families.
A town council spokesman said: "The play area now includes a new swing set, slide, and rocker alongside a play 'market stall', chalkboard and making a feature of the mound."