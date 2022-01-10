Lowestoft's third crossing development revealed in new photos
- Credit: Graham Wright
New photos show the construction of the long-awaited third crossing bridge in Lowestoft.
The Gull Wing bridge will cross Lake Lothing and link Waveney Drive to Denmark Road and Peto Way. It is expected to open in the summer of 2023.
The £126.75m third crossing is more than 100 years in the making and has been delivered by Suffolk County Council and built by Farrans Construction.
The bridge aims to reduce traffic congestion in the town, helping to regenerate the area and attract new investment to the local economy
Gull Wing's development is being documented by CHPV, a Lowestoft-based media company.
The team, which primarily works in offshore energy, installed two time-lapse cameras to capture the build.
The construction work on the Gull Wing will eventually see the installation of two new roundabouts, ground improvements, eight bridge spans as well as the construction and refit of a control tower, alongside other works.
Most Read
- 1 Community-spirited residents ‘flabbergasted’ to raise more than £2,000 for charity
- 2 How has Lowestoft changed over the last decade?
- 3 Roadworks to know about in Lowestoft this week
- 4 Woman's health tips after incredible body transformation
- 5 Flats evacuated after cable fire left building 'unsafe'
- 6 Air ambulance responds after man in his 40s suffers emergency in Lowestoft
- 7 Pub which is set to close breached Covid rules during third lockdown
- 8 "I was helpless": Mum-of-four in search for kind stranger that saved day
- 9 The major plans and events for Lowestoft in 2022
- 10 Teen chased by security after trying to steal trolley of beer from Lidl