News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Local Council

Lowestoft's third crossing development revealed in new photos

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 1:43 PM January 10, 2022
An aerial shot of the Gull Wing bridge in construction in Lowestoft, taken on January 7 2022.

An aerial shot of the Gull Wing bridge in construction in Lowestoft, taken on January 7 2022. - Credit: Graham Wright

New photos show the construction of the long-awaited third crossing bridge in Lowestoft.

The Gull Wing bridge will cross Lake Lothing and link Waveney Drive to Denmark Road and Peto Way. It is expected to open in the summer of 2023.

The £126.75m third crossing is more than 100 years in the making and has been delivered by Suffolk County Council and built by Farrans Construction.

An aerial shot of the Gull Wing bridge in construction in Lowestoft, taken on January 7 2022.

An aerial shot of the Gull Wing bridge in construction in Lowestoft, taken on January 7 2022. - Credit: Graham Wright

The bridge aims to reduce traffic congestion in the town, helping to regenerate the area and attract new investment to the local economy

Gull Wing's development is being documented by CHPV, a Lowestoft-based media company. 

The team, which primarily works in offshore energy, installed two time-lapse cameras to capture the build.

The construction work on the Gull Wing will eventually see the installation of two new roundabouts, ground improvements, eight bridge spans as well as the construction and refit of a control tower, alongside other works.

Most Read

  1. 1 Community-spirited residents ‘flabbergasted’ to raise more than £2,000 for charity
  2. 2 How has Lowestoft changed over the last decade?
  3. 3 Roadworks to know about in Lowestoft this week
  1. 4 Woman's health tips after incredible body transformation
  2. 5 Flats evacuated after cable fire left building 'unsafe'
  3. 6 Air ambulance responds after man in his 40s suffers emergency in Lowestoft
  4. 7 Pub which is set to close breached Covid rules during third lockdown
  5. 8 "I was helpless": Mum-of-four in search for kind stranger that saved day
  6. 9 The major plans and events for Lowestoft in 2022
  7. 10 Teen chased by security after trying to steal trolley of beer from Lidl
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Fighting Cocks in Lowestoft is due to be closed but locals, regulars and staff are fighting to k

'We will fight for this' - Anger over sudden closure of 1930s Lowestoft pub

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
The footpath and cycle path known as The Trams in Lowestoft, forms part of the Great Eastern Linear

Man robbed of cash, phone and passport after being forced behind trees

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A CGI visualisation of the new Lowestoft Jubilee Promenade beach huts

Changes to planned beach hut sales amid disability exclusion fears

Jason Noble, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Peter Wright reacting after losing the 1st set during day fourteen of the William Hill World Darts C

The Lowestoft inspiration behind darts star's amazing hairstyles

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon