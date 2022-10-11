'Amazing' Alice in Wonderland themed play area set for popular park
- Credit: Mick Howes
The Hat, Queen and Ace of Hearts will feature in a popular park as children will soon be able to have fun in an "amazing" new play area.
Work has started this week to transform an existing play area in Lowestoft with new equipment.
The revamp and expansion of the play area at Sparrows Nest in Lowestoft began on Monday.
Plans and an impression of what is earmarked for the park state: "This amazing Alice in Wonderland themed play area, coming soon!"
With Lowestoft Town Council teaming up with Wicksteed Leisure - who are "experts in creative play spaces" - a new Alice in Wonderland themed play area is set to be unveiled.
A Lowestoft Town Council spokesman said: "We're grinning like the Cheshire Cat as work on the new 'Alice in Wonderland' themed play area at Sparrows Nest begins.
"The new play area will expand and replace the existing play area with an 'Alice in Wonderland' theme running through the park."
With the new play area seeing the existing play area expanded and new equipment installed - including two separate multi-play units - panelling on the equipment and symbols across the park will "nod towards the 'Alice in Wonderland' theme."
The new equipment will also include swings, a spinner three-way seesaw, benches and a "Fantasy funrun" that includes a wobbly plank.