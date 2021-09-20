Green light for hundreds of new homes specifically for local people

Published: 11:22 AM September 20, 2021

Impressions of the shared street scene for the Reydon development. Picture: Brown and Co property and business consultancy - Credit: Archant

Hundreds of new homes could be built in a coastal village where 30pc of properties are second homes.

East Suffolk Council's northern planning committee unanimously approved plans to build up to 220 new homes on land to the west of Copperwheat Avenue in Reydon.

Councillors had approved the proposal, by WM. Denny and Son Ltd and Chartwell Industries, in principal in March 2020, but the plan had to be re-submitted following the introduction of the Reydon Neighbourhood Plan (RNP) in May 2021.

The homes will now only be sold to buyers who will use the property as their principal residence in keeping with the RNP.

Reydon Parish Council claim the number of second homes in the village has risen from 25pc to 30pc in recent years.

During the meeting, however, councillor Norman Brooks raised concerns over the future of the homes after the initial local buyers decide to sell, fearing the properties could then be bought as second homes.

The scheme is also to be used to secure relocation plots for homeowners at Easton Bavents who have lost their homes due to coastal erosion over recent years.

Paul Clarke, the applicant's agent, said: "My client's journey on promoting this site started in April 2016 and during all that period we have endeavoured to maintain links with the parish council and Reydon Society to understand the issues they have with our site.

"There are significant benefits, specifically nearly half the build for this site will either be affordable homes, self-build or plots for coastal erosion.

"We need to get on with this. We have spent an awful long time trying to get our proposals through the system while adhering to all the stages of the local plan."

He added the owner's plan was to sell the land once planning permission had been granted, and no timescale was in place for when the homes would be built.

Ward councillor David Beavan spoke in support of the application. - Credit: Archant

Councillor David Beavan said: "It was always going to be a bad idea to use our precious area of natural beauty to build houses that people don't live in so I'm pleased we're applying the residents clause.

"Lets hope we can now move forward and do something that really benefits the community.

"There are so many local people waiting for houses in Reydon and Southwold."

The proposal was unanimously approved by councillors on the committee.