New viewing platforms unveiled with 'full' Banksy artwork to be reinstated

New viewing platforms have been installed around artwork created by the world's most famous street artist Banksy.

The two new viewing areas have been unveiled at the Banksy artwork on Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft.

They have been installed so that the public have a safe vantage point to view and photograph the artwork, while also protecting the banks of the landspring drain that was becoming "worn away" from the increased footfall in the area.

It comes after the street artist had created the mural on the bridge over the landspring drain in the popular park in August last year.

The artwork - which showcases three children near a boat structure next to the tagline 'We're all in the same boat' - also featured a corrugated metal sheet that was used as a boat, but this was removed by Oulton Broad Parish Council as "it was blocking the flow of the landspring drain".

With the parish council and East Suffolk Council having protective screens installed over the artworks to protect the mural and prevent fading, this newspaper revealed that the parish council was in talks with the Nicholas Everitt Park Trust - the charity that owns the park - over making the Banksy artwork "a feature" for the area.

This included safety improvements at the mural and "finding a solution" to display and re-install the metal boat part of the artwork.

As works continued this week, this has now progressed - and hopes are now high that the boat will soon "be put back into the display."

Of the new Banksy viewing platforms at Nicholas Everitt Park, an Oulton Broad Parish Council spokesman said: "The viewing platform had been agreed months ago; however, we were required to get permission and a permit from the Environment Agency to install the platform which has taken time.

"The platform was put in place to assist with safe photograph taking of the Banksy and to protect the banks of the landspring drain which were becoming worn away from the footfall in the area.

"Installation has only taken a few days to complete.

"The costs for the permit and the two viewing platforms carried out by Cleveland are £6,000, which has been paid for by the Parish Council from the CIL money."

The spokesman added: "The perspex will be removed and cleaned by the Friends of Nicholas Everitt Park and then replaced.

"The original metal used as the boat will have a semi-circle cut out from the base to allow water to pass under the bridge and will be put back into the display to reinstate the full artwork."