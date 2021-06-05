News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Nominations open to replace town councillor

Reece Hanson

Published: 1:20 PM June 5, 2021   
Voter placing a ballot paper in the ballot box at a polling station.

Nominations are now open for vacancies on Lowestoft Town and Oulton Broad Parish Councils. - Credit: PA

Voters could head to the polls again in Lowestoft next month following the resignation of a town councillor.

Nominations for the vacancy for Lowestoft Town Council's Elmtree ward are now open until Friday, June 11.

Should more than one candidate be nominated, residents in the Elmtree ward will have their say on the candidate to replace Neil Coleby when polling begins on Thursday, July 8.

Mr Coleby announced his intention to resign from the council last month during their annual meeting, making a number of allegations of "bullying and separation", which those involved claimed "came out of the blue".

A vacancy has also been advertised again on Oulton Broad Parish Council, in the north ward, after no candidates were nominated for elections on May 6, and again on June 24.

Voters have until midnight on June 22 to register to vote in the latest round of elections.

Lowestoft News

