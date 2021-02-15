Changes to town's conservation area proposed
- Credit: James Bass
A public consultation has been launched ahead of proposed changes to the north Lowestoft conservation area.
The proposal, as part of regular reviews by East Suffolk Council, includes an extension to include the Denes Oval Recreation Ground, along with a number of small extensions to the existing boundary.
A six-week public consultation was launched on Monday, February 15, and will run until March 26.
Councillor David Ritchie, cabinet member for planning and coastal management, said: "We undertake regular appraisals of conservation areas and public consultation is key as it ensures the appraisals reflect the aspirations of the local community.
"Once adopted, these appraisals are a material consideration when determining planning applications and can assist in the preservation and enhancement of conservation areas."
You may also want to watch:
The full draft appraisal document can be viewed at www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/conservation-areas.
Comments can be made by emailing conservation@eastsuffolk.gov.uk, by calling and leaving a message at 01394 444 610, or by writing to Elizabeth Martin, Design and Conservation Team, East Suffolk Council, Riverside, 4 Canning Road, Lowestoft, NR33 0EQ.
Most Read
- 1 'Much loved' Lowestoft firefighter dies after night shift
- 2 Man caught doing 73mph in a 40mph zone near hospital
- 3 Tesco staff pay for woman's shopping after autistic son's 'episode'
- 4 Woman bakes more than 100 goody boxes to deliver Jack Valentine-style
- 5 Unexploded wartime shells dredged from seabed
- 6 Bomb scare on coast turns out to be false alarm
- 7 Bin collections cancelled across Suffolk due to Beast from the East 2
- 8 Fast and Furious: Stay in a real helicopter from Hollywood blockbuster
- 9 Mercedes crashes into two homes before fleeing scene
- 10 Gas cylinder causes static caravan to catch fire