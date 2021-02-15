News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Lowestoft Journal > News > Local Council

Changes to town's conservation area proposed

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 12:38 PM February 15, 2021   
A proposed extension of the North Lowestoft Conservation Area would include the Denes Oval Recreation Ground.

A proposed extension of the North Lowestoft Conservation Area would include the Denes Oval Recreation Ground. - Credit: James Bass

A public consultation has been launched ahead of proposed changes to the north Lowestoft conservation area.

The proposal, as part of regular reviews by East Suffolk Council, includes an extension to include the Denes Oval Recreation Ground, along with a number of small extensions to the existing boundary. 

A six-week public consultation was launched on Monday, February 15, and will run until March 26.

Councillor David Ritchie, cabinet member for planning and coastal management, said: "We undertake regular appraisals of conservation areas and public consultation is key as it ensures the appraisals reflect the aspirations of the local community.

"Once adopted, these appraisals are a material consideration when determining planning applications and can assist in the preservation and enhancement of conservation areas."

You may also want to watch:

The full draft appraisal document can be viewed at www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/conservation-areas.

Comments can be made by emailing conservation@eastsuffolk.gov.uk, by calling and leaving a message at 01394 444 610, or by writing to Elizabeth Martin, Design and Conservation Team, East Suffolk Council, Riverside, 4 Canning Road, Lowestoft, NR33 0EQ.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Much loved' Lowestoft firefighter dies after night shift
  2. 2 Man caught doing 73mph in a 40mph zone near hospital
  3. 3 Tesco staff pay for woman's shopping after autistic son's 'episode'
  1. 4 Woman bakes more than 100 goody boxes to deliver Jack Valentine-style
  2. 5 Unexploded wartime shells dredged from seabed
  3. 6 Bomb scare on coast turns out to be false alarm
  4. 7 Bin collections cancelled across Suffolk due to Beast from the East 2
  5. 8 Fast and Furious: Stay in a real helicopter from Hollywood blockbuster
  6. 9 Mercedes crashes into two homes before fleeing scene
  7. 10 Gas cylinder causes static caravan to catch fire
East Suffolk Council
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

johnny

Meet the teacher who is Lowestoft's answer to Joe Wicks

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Reece and Ross Ritchie, brothers from Lowestoft, are both starring in American TV series 'The Outpost'.

'It's surreal' - Brothers from Lowestoft share screen in American TV series

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
snow

Dad builds perfect replica of the Snowman and the Snowdog

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Harbour workers helped a man, who was trapped beneath a suspended quay on the south-west corner of the bridge channel at Lowestoft, not far from the town's RNLI statue. 

Man rescued from icy waters by harbour workers

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus