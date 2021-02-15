Changes to town's conservation area proposed

Published: 12:38 PM February 15, 2021

A proposed extension of the North Lowestoft Conservation Area would include the Denes Oval Recreation Ground. - Credit: James Bass

A public consultation has been launched ahead of proposed changes to the north Lowestoft conservation area.

The proposal, as part of regular reviews by East Suffolk Council, includes an extension to include the Denes Oval Recreation Ground, along with a number of small extensions to the existing boundary.

A six-week public consultation was launched on Monday, February 15, and will run until March 26.

Councillor David Ritchie, cabinet member for planning and coastal management, said: "We undertake regular appraisals of conservation areas and public consultation is key as it ensures the appraisals reflect the aspirations of the local community.

"Once adopted, these appraisals are a material consideration when determining planning applications and can assist in the preservation and enhancement of conservation areas."

The full draft appraisal document can be viewed at www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/conservation-areas.

Comments can be made by emailing conservation@eastsuffolk.gov.uk, by calling and leaving a message at 01394 444 610, or by writing to Elizabeth Martin, Design and Conservation Team, East Suffolk Council, Riverside, 4 Canning Road, Lowestoft, NR33 0EQ.