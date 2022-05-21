News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Local Council

Have your say on proposed neighbourhood plan

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 1:46 PM May 21, 2022
The Oulton sign

The Oulton sign - Credit: Oulton Parish Council

People in Oulton are being urged to have their say on their Neighbourhood Plan, ahead of it being submitted for independent examination.

Oulton Parish Council has submitted their neighbourhood plan to East Suffolk Council and the Broads Authority, ahead of it undergoing an independent examination.

East Suffolk Council is publicising the plan and inviting representations, which will be forwarded to the examiners for consideration alongside the plan.

Subject to the plan successfully completing all the relevant regulatory stages, the policies and proposals contained in it will be used by East Suffolk Council and the Broads Authority in the determination of planning applications within the Oulton neighbourhood area.

East Suffolk Council cabinet member, David Ritchie.

East Suffolk Council cabinet member, David Ritchie. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

David Ritchie, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for planning and coastal management, said: “Neighbourhood planning enables local communities to get directly involved with shaping the areas in which they live and work.

"I would encourage those living in this area to view the plan and submit their comments.”

Copies of the Neighbourhood Plan and supporting documents are available online.

Representations, which must be received no later than 5pm on Friday, June 24 can be made online.



