'Something for everyone' - People's Party in the Park to mark occasion

Britain’s most easterly Jubilee beacon has been refurbished and had new insignia added ahead of a day of fun for all the family.

Activities and live music will take centre stage at Sparrow's Nest in Lowestoft next week as part of the celebrations to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Lowestoft Town Council and the Lowestoft and District Branch of the Royal British Legion are teaming up to organise the 'People’s Party in the Park' event at Sparrow’s Nest next Thursday, June 2.

A series of free events will take centre stage in the park throughout the day ahead of the lighting of Britain’s most easterly Jubilee beacon in Sparrow’s Nest.

The newly refurbished Beacon in Sparrows Nest, Lowestoft. - Credit: Lowestoft Town Council

A Lowestoft Town Council spokesman said: "The day will start at 11am with a range of family-friendly activities including face painting, sand art, plate painting and more."

At 4pm, Alan Green, the Mayor of Lowestoft, will give an official welcome to the event ahead of a series of live music performances from the Waveney Concert Band, 1940s-style vocal harmony duo The Vibettes' as well as the East Coast Sinfonietta and East Coast Sinfonietta Singers.

"The performances will then lead up to the lighting of the beacon which was recently refurbished and now has new insignia, including the Platinum Jubilee emblem," the spokesman added.

The newly refurbished Beacon in Sparrows Nest with the team from East Suffolk Norse who installed it - Credit: Lowestoft Town Council

The beacon in Sparrow’s Nest - which is one of more than 2,000 beacons planned to be lit by charities, communities and faith groups across the UK and the Commonwealth - is set to be lit at 9.15pm by Clare, Countess of Euston, HM Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk.

Speaking ahead of the event, the mayor of Lowestoft, Alan Green, said: “I am delighted that Lowestoft Town Council, in partnership with the Royal British Legion, are putting on this free event for the people of Lowestoft as we join together to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen for this special occasion.

Mayor of Lowestoft Alan Green. - Credit: Mick Howes

"There is something for everyone so I look forward to welcoming you and joining in the celebrations.”

With the event open to everyone, people are being encouraged to bring their picnics, blankets, chairs and flags to mark the occasion.

A wide selection of food and drink will be available to purchase in the park throughout the day.

