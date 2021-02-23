Bid to demolish care home and build new one rejected

Published: 3:40 PM February 23, 2021

The proposal to demolish a current care home and build a new one have been rejected - Credit: Google Maps

Proposals to build a two-storey, 26-bed care home have been rejected over fears it would lead to overdevelopment of a street.

It was proposed that the construction of the facility by Kingsley Healthcare would replace a current house and care home at 44 Gorleston Road, Oulton Broad.

But these plans were decisively rejected by councillors at an East Suffolk Council planning committee north meeting on Monday.

Planning officer Matthew Gee put forward a recommendation of approval.

Location of the proposed site on Yarmouth Road. - Credit: Google Maps

Mr Gee said: "The strategic housing assessment identified there is a need for 905 additional care home spaces in the area and this would provide an additional 18 spaces towards that need.

"The development would not appear out of character for Gorleston Road and would not result in additional noise.

"Ten parking spaces would be created to enter and leave site as well as cycle storage."

However, one of the objectors, a Mr Francis, who lives on the road, put up a strong argument against the planned development.

He said: "This will lead to the overdevelopment of a quiet residential area.

"The proposed development would affect the natural light coming into my garden, notably the winter sunshine.

"A cafe opposite my garden as well as a car park would be the ultimate invasion of privacy."

These concerns were reflected by Brian Keller of Oulton Broad Parish Council.

He said: "We understand the need for more care home rooms, but we are overly concerned about the 19 objections to the development from residents.

"This would overwhelm the residential nature of the area.

"Residents of Gorleston Road already will feel hemmed in and this would result in the overdevelopment of the residential area it sits in.

"We recommend refusal for these plans."

Councillors from East Suffolk Council who were at the meeting recommended refusal based upon fears of the impact overdevelopment would have on neighbours.

Craig Rivett, councillor for Pakefield, said: "This looks enormous and a massive overdevelopment."

Malcolm Pitchers, councillor for Kirkley, said: "I agree, this development would entirely dominate the street."

Andree Gee, councillor for Oulton Broad, added: "This is entirely against the current street scene and I also recommend refusal based upon the size of this development."

All councillors unanimously rejected the planned proposal.