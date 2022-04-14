Plans unveiled for managing coastal erosion in Corton and Gunton

Plans have been unveiled to manage coastal erosion affecting the coastal villages of Corton and Gunton.

A combination of virtual reality technology and a face-to-face event will be available to help people find out more about the future of the coast at Gunton and Corton.

On Thursday, April 28 at Corton Community Hall, Coastal Partnership East - the coastal management team for East Suffolk Council – will begin the first step in engaging with Gunton and Corton residents about the future options for managing continuing erosion.

In addition to the event, a virtual visitor centre will be launched on the same day using new gaming technology developed during the Covid-19 lockdown to ensure communities could still access information about their coast.

Councillor David Ritchie, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for Planning and Coastal Management. - Credit: East Suffolk Conservatives

Councillor David Ritchie, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for Planning and Coastal Management said: “This is a great opportunity for local people to find out what has been happening on their coast, the current situation and the next steps.

"We are pleased to be able to offer the opportunity to meet our team in person but recognise that flexible access to information is key to giving everyone the chance to find out more at their own convenience.

"Our virtual visitor centre can provide on-demand information as well as the opportunity to leave feedback and ask questions for our team.”

In 2016 Coastal Partnership East, on behalf of East Suffolk Council, developed the Gorleston to Lowestoft Coastal Strategy, working closely with local communities and businesses.

The strategy outlined the proposed future coastal management options considering community aspirations and coastal processes.

Due to the pandemic and increased erosion due to climate change and sea-level rise, East Suffolk Council is now undertaking an Options Appraisal Study to review new evidence and data and determine if the proposed strategy options remain appropriate.

The virtual visitor centre will be available from April 28 at https://corton.virtualconsultation.co.uk

The room will remain open throughout the duration of the project and will be updated regularly.

The drop-in event at Corton Community Hall is open from 3pm to 7.30pm where project officers will be on hand to answer queries.