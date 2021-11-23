News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Restoration work to start on 'historic' building in New Year

Mark Boggis

Published: 1:42 PM November 23, 2021
The former Post Office in Lowestoft

The former Post Office in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Work to restore a Grade II listed building that has been empty for almost four years is due to start in the New Year.

It comes after a scheme to restore the "historic character" of Lowestoft’s former Post Office, now owned by East Suffolk Council, was given the go-ahead earlier this month.

Plans to restore the façade of Lowestoft’s former Post Office on London Road North were approved at a meeting of East Suffolk Council’s Planning Committee North on November 9.

An East Suffolk Council spokesman said: “The scheme was approved by the committee and work is expected to start in January.”

Dating back to the 19th Century, the former post office has been closed in Lowestoft town centre, and remained vacant since 2018.

The former Post Office building was purchased by the council in 2018 as part of a wider programme to boost regeneration in the town centre.


Lowestoft News

