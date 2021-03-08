Preparation begins for town's crucial flood defence work
- Credit: Mick Howes
Flood defence work to protect more than 2,000 homes and businesses in a coastal town is now officially under way.
Preparation for the construction of tidal flood walls in Lowestoft has began at the main site compound and base on Commercial Road.
Solid flood walls are to be built around the north harbour, north of the Hamilton Road dock basin and south of Hamilton Road, while flood walls with glass tops will run around the Yacht Club and South Pier.
Councillor David Ritchie, East Suffolk Council's cabinet member for planning and coastal management, said: "It is excellent to see preparations for construction of the tidal walls under way.
"They are an important element of the project which will reduce the risks of tidal flooding for homes and businesses."
You may also want to watch:
Construction of the flood walls, which is set to begin in the spring, is expected to be complete by summer 2022.
Over the next three weeks, the ground will be levelled to allow for the installation of 15 welfare cabins, inclusive of power, water and drainage works, site fencing and security.
Most Read
- 1 First lockdown restrictions lifted today - what can you do now?
- 2 Hunt continues for motorist who drove at cyclist
- 3 Woman's warning after being targeted in Royal Mail scam
- 4 Charred remains show aftermath of fire at children's play area
- 5 Investigations continue after drugs seized during raid
- 6 Cooler conditions keep crowds away from east coast
- 7 Anger after trees 'cut down without any consent'
- 8 Which Norfolk Wetherspoons pubs are reopening from April 12?
- 9 Man dies following collision on A12
- 10 Jailed in Suffolk: Arsonist, burglar and drug dealer all behind bars