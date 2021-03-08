News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Preparation begins for town's crucial flood defence work

Reece Hanson

Published: 12:29 PM March 8, 2021   
Drilling equipment was used for riverbed investigations as part of the work in Lowestoft.

Drilling equipment was used for riverbed investigations as part of the work in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Flood defence work to protect more than 2,000 homes and businesses in a coastal town is now officially under way.

Preparation for the construction of tidal flood walls in Lowestoft has began at the main site compound and base on Commercial Road.

Solid flood walls are to be built around the north harbour, north of the Hamilton Road dock basin and south of Hamilton Road, while flood walls with glass tops will run around the Yacht Club and South Pier.

Councillor David Ritchie, East Suffolk Council's cabinet member for planning and coastal management, said: "It is excellent to see preparations for construction of the tidal walls under way.

"They are an important element of the project which will reduce the risks of tidal flooding for homes and businesses."

Construction of the flood walls, which is set to begin in the spring, is expected to be complete by summer 2022.

Over the next three weeks, the ground will be levelled to allow for the installation of 15 welfare cabins, inclusive of power, water and drainage works, site fencing and security.

Lowestoft News

