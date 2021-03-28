'Hideous' or 'beautiful'? Beach hut designs divide opinion

Published: 4:34 PM March 28, 2021 Updated: 5:16 PM March 28, 2021

Proposed impressions of the Jubilee Beach Huts in Lowestoft. A view showing the visual effect of the roof line. - Credit: Chaplin Farrant Ltd

Designs for more than 70 new beach huts on Lowestoft promenade have divided opinion among locals.

Dozens of public comments have been submitted to East Suffolk Council as part of the planning application, with views from "hideous" and "too modern" to "beautiful" and "just what Lowestoft needs."

Demolition of 58 concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade, which closed in 2016 due to safety concerns, began in July last year, with a "two deck construction" planned to replace them.

Proposed impressions of the Jubilee Beach Huts in Lowestoft. - Credit: Chaplin Farrant Ltd

Taking to Facebook, our readers have varying opinions on the design.

Mark Sheppard said: "It's nice to see a different design."

Sarah Byfield said: "I think they are going to look amazing and up to date. I think the old ones make the place look tired and outdates. Time for a refreshing change."

You may also want to watch:

Sharon Coulter said: "I think they are awesome. I would love to have one."

Ben Morton said: "Looking good."

Harvey Goodfellow said: "Matter of opinion I guess, but I personally think they look great. Well done on daring to look to the future and not holding the area in the past."

The upper level of the huts will provide 35 for market sale, while 37 along the lower parade will be leased by East Suffolk Council.

Proposed impressions of the Jubilee Beach Huts in Lowestoft. - Credit: Chaplin Farrant Ltd

not everyone has been impressed by the design.

Lynda Bradnam-Cosham said: "Sorry to be rude but they are awful. The facade needs to be in keeping with the traditional huts in the rest of Lowestoft and Southwold."

Kaylie Kusella said: "The new huts are ugly, keep them the same as the other ones."

Richardnsue Jewson said: "I feel they protrude too far on the prom. When the loungers, table and windbreaks have been put outside, as seems to be the norm, they'll be hardly any room to pass by."

James Wright said: "Why didn't they run a competition with local secondary schools to design the huts instead? Would have been much more imaginative and not cost barely a penny."

Jason Lee said: "Today's modern, tomorrow's eyesore?"

Dawn Tomlin said: "They look awful. Ugly squares like shipping containers. Should have designed something in keeping with Lowestoft's beachfront history, reminiscent of the older style beach huts. These are graffiti walls waiting to happen."



