Public urged to have their say on town's conservation area

Published: 12:20 PM July 20, 2021

London Road South is included in the South Lowestoft and Kirkley Conservation Area. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Management of a town's conservation area has been reviewed, with residents, businesses and property owners urged to have their say.

Funded by the London Road Lowestoft High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ), the South Lowestoft and Kirkley Conservation Area Management Plan has been updated following a review to account for the latest policy and guidance since the last review in 2007.

The draft appraisal, carried out by Place Services on behalf of East Suffolk Council, provides a history of the area and identifies what features make a positive or negative contribution the the area's character, as well as reviewing the boundary and making recommendations for future enhancement.

It also aims to ensure the unique special interest of the area is captured and protected.

Members of the community have now been invited to comment on the proposals, with a six-week public consultation now under way.

East Suffolk Council cabinet member, David Ritchie. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Councillor David Ritchie, cabinet member for planning and coastal management, said: "Conservation areas have special architectural and historical significance, and their designation allows local authorities to ensure the character and appearance of the area, and their unique features, are appropriately managed and protected.

“Once finalised, these documents will make recommendations for the future management of the South Lowestoft and Kirkley Conservation area and will be used together with other planning policy documents to guide decisions on planning applications and planning enforcement."

The conservation area in question stretches from London Road North down to The Avenue, including London Road South, the terraces, Kirkley Cliff Avenue, the Promenade and beach, as well as Kirkley Cemetery and the area surrounding St Paul and St John's Church.

Many of the buildings in the area date back to the mid-19th century, with the majority Victorian in architectural style.

To view the draft appraisal and comment, go to: www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/south-lowestoft-and-kirkley-caa.

Alternatively, comments can be emailed to economicregen@eastsuffolk.gov.uk, or in writing to Economic Regeneration, East Suffolk Council, Riverside, 4 Canning Road, Lowestoft, NR33 0EQ, before August 26.

Two drop-in sessions will be held for members of the public on Thursday, August 5, with officers on hand to answer questions and record comments, at the Parcels Office between 12.30pm and 3.30pm and at the Kirkley Centre between 5pm and 8pm.