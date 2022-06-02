'Magical' day as Lowestoft begins Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Gallery

Sarah Childs and Susan Fish at Sparrow's Nest in Lowestoft for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration - Credit: Mick Howes

Families basked in the sun in a popular Lowestoft park as the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations brought the community together.

People of all ages descended on Sparrow's Nest as Britain's most easterly jubilee party took centre stage on Thursday, June 2.

A range of family-friendly activities, including face painting and sand art, were showcased, before a series of live music performances from the Waveney Concert Band, 1940s-style vocal harmony duo The Vibettes' as well as the East Coast Sinfonietta and East Coast Sinfonietta Singers.

Trevor, Harry and Teresa Goodchild with Lisa and Stephen Ellis, from Cambridge, at Sparrow's Nest in Lowestoft to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Reece Hanson

Stephen Ellis, from Cambridge, was among those celebrating in Lowestoft.

He said: "We're on holiday here and read this was going to be the best party in England.

"It's absolutely great to be here. It's a magical day and a momentous occasion for the Queen.

"When the country needs to get a bit of oomph behind it, we are more than happy to be patriotic."

Daniel and Leanne Howes with Harley, Tristan and Soraya at Sparrow's Nest in Lowestoft to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Reece Hanson

Leanne Howes said: "The weather is lovely which makes a change, but it is great to be celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

"We wanted to make it a special family event and there's lots of things going on here today.

"The kids have made some great sand art and they're having a lovely time."

Janet Brown and Joan Grint at Sparrow's Nest in Lowestoft to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Reece Hanson

Janet Brown said: "We wanted to celebrate today because a Platinum Jubilee will never happen again.

"I heard the planes going over on their way to London earlier when I was at home. I heard a noise that didn't sound like a normal plane so I rushed outside, but I couldn't see them unfortunately.

"We've brought a picnic and it is lovely to be able to enjoy the day."

Families descended on Sparrow's Nest in Lowestoft to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Reece Hanson

Hayley Sutton said: "It has been a really good day.

"We just came to see the celebrations because it's something even our children might never see again.

"We watched the celebrations in London on TV this morning, and there's a lot going on locally today too."

The park also hosted one of 2,000 beacons across the UK and the Commonwealth, which is set to be lit at 9.15pm by Clare, Countess of Euston, HM Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk.

Crowds enjoying the Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Sparrow's Nest, in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

The Waveney Concert Band performing at Sparrow's Nest, in Lowestoft, for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration. - Credit: Mick Howes

Families enjoying the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Sparrow's Nest, in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Lowestoft mayor Alan Green at Sparrow's Nest for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. - Credit: Mick Howes

The Waveney Concert Band at Sparrow's Nest, in Lowestoft, for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. - Credit: Mick Howes

The Lyman and Stevens families at Sparrow's Nest, in Lowestoft, for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. - Credit: Mick Howes

The Vibettes performing at Sparrow's Nest, Lowestoft, as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. - Credit: Mick Howes



