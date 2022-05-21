Queen's Jubilee celebration events aplenty to enjoy in Waveney

Back then - residents of Hopelyn Close, Lowestoft celebrate the Diamond Jubilee in 2012 by holding a traditional street party. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Fun for all the family will see music, treasure hunts, street parties, picnics and beacon lightings celebrating The Queen's Platinum Jubilee in communities across Waveney.

The jubilee beacon being lit in Sparrow's Nest Gardens in 2012. - Credit: Mick Howes

With thousands of residents coming together to celebrate The Queen’s 70 years of service, Suffolk County Council has approved applications for 185 events being held between Thursday, June 2 and Sunday, June 5.

From this total, 47 events are taking centre stage in East Suffolk.

The approved celebrations are made up of smaller street party style events in roads and cul-de-sacs - which will be held by residents and community groups - along with bigger events organised by local councils.

The Navigator Realise Futures and Lowestoft Library is holding a royal networking free event to help celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on June 1, with stalls, music and refreshments.

The community networking event being organised by Realise Futures and Suffolk Libraries. - Credit: Realise Futures

On June 2, town criers in Bungay and Southwold will read out proclamations in tribute to the Queen at around noon.

Beacons will also be lit on June 2 at 9.45pm in Ringsfield and Weston, Southwold, Bungay, Corton, Kessingland, Beccles, Lowestoft, Pakefield and Blundeston and Flixton.

On June 2, from 7.30pm on Castle Bailey, Bungay there will be entertainment and lighting of the Beacon, with food and drink available.

There will be the official opening of Beccles Quay play park at 1pm on June 2, with entertainment and family picnics encouraged.

Between 3pm and 5pm on June 2 at St Luke’s Church Centre in Beccles afternoon tea and the chance to reminisce about the Queen’s reign will be held, while celebrations by Beccles Twinning Association will be held in the Library garden from 2pm to 4pm.

The lighting of the beacon in Beccles will see people congregate on The Quay from 9.30pm, with the Cubs counting down to the beacon lighting at 9.45pm.

A People's Party in the Park will be held in Lowestoft. - Credit: Lowestoft Town Council

Lowestoft Town Council will host a 'People's Party in the Park' on June 2 from 11am to 9.30pm at Sparrow's Nest.

A programme of free events will see the Royal British Legion hosting a family, fun event - featuring plate painting, sand art, face painting and lots more - between 11am and 3.45pm.

The mayor of Lowestoft will welcome the crowds at 4pm, ahead of music from Waveney Concert Band, Vibettes and East Coast Sinfonietta before the lighting of Britain's most easterly Jubilee Beacon at 9.15pm.

A Jubilee fete and celebrations aplenty will see "a great community afternoon" fun day at Carlton Colville Community Centre from noon to 5pm on June 2.

Locals are encouraged to join Pakefield Community Group for events at Pakefield Church and on The Green on June 2.

There will be a service of celebration at Pakefield Church at 8pm followed by the lighting of Pakefield's clifftop Beacon, starting at 9pm with bagpipes and a bugle player, before the beacon will be lit around 9.45pm on Pakefield Green.

Four days of celebrations will take place in Kessingland.

Some of the events planned will be an ale and cider festival at Sailors Home Pub, the beacon being lit at 9.45pm on June 2, a classic car show featuring Lowestoft Classic Car Club at Kessingland Working Men’s Club between 11am and 3pm on June 3 and a Jubilee dog show from noon at Livingstone’s Freehouse on June 3.

There will also be a children’s jubilee tea party at St Edmund’s Church Hall from 2pm until 4pm on June 3, a vintage funfair and displays at Kessingland Sports and Social Centre from 11pm to 5pm on June 4.

A family picnic at Kessingland Sports and Social Club family picnic will take place from noon to 4pm on June 5 before a firework display on the beach at Kessingland at 10pm on June 5.

Special Jubilee and thanksgiving services at churches across Waveney will be held on June 5, including a Songs of Praise event at All Saints Worlingham at 6pm.

Celebrations will be held on The Street playing field in Corton on June 2 and June 3. Music and performances from the James Paget University Choir will kick things off from 9pm on June 2, before the beacon is lit at 9.45pm.

A community picnic, live music, food stalls, craft fair and children’s entertainment will also be held as the picnic in the park in Corton runs from 1pm on June 3.

There is free admission to a Jubilee picnic in the park, being held from 10am on Friday June 3 at Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad - with locals being invited to "bring your own picnic" for a "fun filled day, including a treasure hunt, craft fair, music and more".

A Jubilee tea party on June 4 will be held at Pakefield Church Hall, from 5pm. Tickets cost £5 and are available from contact the Parish Church Office.

Live music will also be staged on Pakefield Green on June 5 with locals encouraged to gather for picnics.

Hopton-on-Sea Parish Council and Hopton Residents Facebook administrative team has organised a music themed Queen’s Platinum Jubilee community event - including a classic car show. crafts, charity stalls, food and refreshments and a raffle - at the recreation ground on Lowestoft Road on June 4.

A Jubilee fete will be held from noon to 5pm on Loddon and Chedgrave playing fields on June 4.

A picnic on The Green will be held at Lound on the afternoon of June 5, organised by the parish council and the Lound Village Hall committee.

Other celebrations around East Suffolk are:

Residential street parties

Albany Road - Lowestoft

Ashdale Drive – Worlingham

Barons Close – Halesworth

Broadland Close – Worlingham

Brookwood Close - Worlingham

Cambrian Crescent - Oulton

Chediston Street - Halesworth

Dawson Mews - Oulton

Dunwich Road - Southwold

Gunton Drive - Lowestoft

Hillside Road - Reydon

Hopelyn Close - Lowestoft

London Road South - Lowestoft

Marlborough Road - Lowestoft

Meadow Gardens - Beccles

Miller Close - Lowestoft

Murillo Drive - Lowestoft

Nelson Road - Lowestoft

Nursery Close - Lowestoft

Outney Road - Bungay

Paddocks Green - Worlingham

Pine Tree Close - Worlingham

The Glades - Lowestoft

The Street - Somerleyton

Upper Grange Road – Beccles

Walmer Close - Lowestoft

Wheatfield Road - Lowestoft

Windsor Road - Lowestoft

Wingfield Street - Bungay

Worell Drive - Worlingham

Larger events managed by local councils:

Hall Lane - Blundeston, Lowestoft