Refurbishment work under way on Lowestoft beach huts

The current appearance of the beach huts in Lowestoft. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Work to refurbish a row of popular beach huts is under way in Lowestoft.

A scheme of works has started as part of wider regeneration plans for the town's seafront.

The refurbishments to beach hut numbers 189 to 227, which are situated near to the Claremont Pier in Lowestoft, began last week.

An artist’s impression of what the refurbished huts will look like. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

The work will see the timber frontage replaced on the huts with new doors, frames and panelling, while a bright new colour scheme will also be introduced.

With the work expected to continue through into April, an East Suffolk Council spokesman said: "Customers affected by the refurbishments have already been contacted in writing and will be kept informed throughout the works.

"Some short-term disruption may occur during these works, which are part of an ongoing series of planned improvements."

It comes as work to construct new contemporary beach huts is also continuing on Lowestoft’s seafront.

Work is gathering pace as part of a £2.6m scheme to create bold 72 eye-catching new contemporary huts at Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Work is gathering pace as part of a £2.6m scheme to create bold 72 eye-catching new contemporary huts with a scheme of cliff stabilisation work further along the beach at Jubilee Parade.

These 72 new contemporary beach huts will replace the 58 concrete beach chalets that were demolished on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft in July 2020 and will complement a wider investment programme for the area.

Last month, changes were made to the scheme involving the new beach huts - which will be available for sale and hire - amid fears disabled people could be excluded.

After representations from the Waveney Disability Forum the beach huts will now be split across both levels so half of the 72 will be sold on both ground and upper tiers, and half let for short term private hire on both ground and upper tiers.

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development, said: “We have ambitious plans to regenerate Lowestoft, including its popular seafront and there are already some exciting developments under way, such as the construction of 72 eye-catching contemporary huts further along the beach and the renovations to the East Point Pavilion.

"The refurbishments to these existing beach huts, especially with their fresh new colour scheme, will complement these developments and help to attract even more visitors to the town.”